Gujarat Board SSC Hindi Paper 2022 Leaked: GSEB 10th Hindi Question Papers Leaked with Answers, Goes Viral on Social Media

Gujarat Board 10th Hindi Paper Leaked: Gujarat Board’s ongoing SSC exam is in news for the wrong reasons of paper leak. Media reports have confirmed that the GSEB Class 10 Hindi Paper 2022 which was being held on 9th April – Saturday has been leaked even as students were attempting it. The Gujarat 10th Class Hindi Paper went viral on social media platforms, 30 minutes prior to the completion of the SSC Board Exam. Class 10 or SSC Exam of Gujarat Board is being held in the morning session i.e., 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Gujarat 10th Hindi Question Paper with Answer Leaked on Social Media

On Saturday, the GSEB SSC Hindi Paper went viral on social media platforms between 12:30 and 1 PM, ahead of the end of the examination at 1:30 PM. The question paper was widely being shared on social media along with correct answers marked in it. Gujarat 10th Hindi question paper images with handwritten answers were first found on the ‘Apna Adda’ WhatsApp Group.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Presenting before you the Gujarat model of education.



The state being ruled by BJP since decades is ruining the future of the students where exam papers are being leaked on social media.https://t.co/5SloDZ7kSt — Congress Sevadal (@CongressSevadal) April 10, 2022

It should be noted that as per the exam guidelines of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, students are not allowed to take the question paper outside the exam hall during the exam duration. And the question paper with handwritten answers going viral on social media even as the exam was going on, clearly hints at the paper being leaked ahead of time. As per the exam guidelines, Students leaving early from the exam hall have to surrender their question papers to avoid such a situation.

GSEB orders inquiry in Class 10 Hindi Paper Leak Case

Following the reports about GSEB SSC Hindi Paper being leaked on social media surfaced, the Gujarat Board got into action and ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter. Following the incident, GSHSEB Chairman AJ Shah denied allegations of paper leak on technical grounds. Mr Shah said that “We can’t term this a ‘paper leak.’ Only if the paper is out before the examination begins can we call it a leak. Around 12:45PM, the images were posted on WhatsApp and went viral. We have initiated an inquiry and will get help from cybercrime police.”

