GUJCET 2022 Important Notice Released at gseb.org, Know Key Statistics, Expected GUJCET Result Date Here

GUJCET 2022 Notice on Statistics: With GUJCET 2022 Exam concluded on 18th April, the exam authority has released an important notice highlights the key aspects of the exam. Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) in its latest circular shared the key statistics about the number of students appear for the state-level entrance exam held on Monday. As per the information shared, a total of 1,02,913 had appeared for the GUJCET 2022 exam this year in offline or pen and paper mode. The entrance test is a screening mechanism to shortlist candidates for admission to BTech programmes offered by participation institutes.

GUCJET 2022 Key Statistical Highlights

According to the official notification released, a total of 1,02,913 students appeared for Physics and Chemistry, while 64,965 and 38,452 candidates appeared for Biology and Mathematics respectively. GSEB conducted the GUJCET 2022 exam on 18th April as a pen and paper based test. Check the table below -

Sessions Candidates Registered Candidates Appeared Physics/Chemistry 1,07,694 1,02,913 Mathematics 40,073 38,452 Biology 67,934 64,965

GUJCET 2022 Answer Key

As per the updates, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will soon release the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 in online mode. Students will be able to download their GUJCET answer key at gseb.org. The information regarding the release of answer key will be available on the official website.

The Gujarat CET answer key will be released in pdf format. Although the GUJCET 2022 answer key date is yet to be announced, looking at previous year’s trends, the Gujarat CET answer key 2022 is expected to be out anytime between 23rd to 26th April.

GUJCET Result 2022

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the GUJCET 2022 result soon. Candidates will be able to check the GUJCET result from the official website - gseb.org. As of now, no official date has been released. To check GUJCET 2022 result, candidates will have to use their six-digit seat number. The authorities will prepare a merit list of candidates on the basis of GUJCET scores.

About GUJCET

Gujarat Common Entrance Test or GUJCET is conducted for admission in BTech and BPharma courses in all of the participating engineering and pharmacy colleges across the state. GUJCET 2021 was a 3-hour, multiple-choice question-based exam that was conducted on 18th April 2022.

