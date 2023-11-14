Gurugram Schools To Reopen, Regular Classes For Students From Nursery To Class Five

Gurugram Schools Reopen: As per recent reports, the order to keep primary schools closed in Gurugram has been withdrawn by the District Collector. The order to close primary schools in the district was taken considering the increasing air pollution in Gurugram. According to the order released, offline classes will be conducted as usual for the students.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Chairman and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has issued the order to withdraw the decision to close down primary schools from nursery to class 5. The District Magistrate in the order issued stated that due to the increasing pollution and based on the recommendation of the Air Quality Management Commission and the Pollution Control Board, the Gurugram District Administration on November 6, 2023, issued to close classes from nursery to class 5 levels.

Orders were issued to close schools and continue classes for students in the online mode in order to not disrupt their daily lessons. As per the new order issued, the classes will resume as normal and will be conducted regularly in all the schools in the district.

Pollution levels in the city were reduced by the evening of Diwali however the bursting of crackers on the night of Diwali increased the pollution levels again. The District Magistrate however has given the order to resume classes for the primary section students. According to reports, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 349 on Monday which is seven times higher than normal. The Meteorological department has stated that there is no possibility of rain in the coming days. The sky was also covered in haze on Monday due to air pollution and visibility remained between 800 meters to one KM from 7 am to 2 pm.

Also Read: AILET 2024 Application Deadline Extended, Apply Until November 15