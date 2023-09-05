Haryana NEET PG 2023 Round 2 Provisional Allotment List Releases at hry.online-counselling.co.in

Haryana NEET PG counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has released the second round seat allotment result cum merit list for the registered candidates today. They can download their Haryana NEET PG seat allotment list online at hry.online-counselling.co.in. As per the provisional Haryana NEET PG allotment list, as many as 967 candidates have been included in it.

Out of this, some candidates have been allotted seats in round 2, and some seats have been upgraded from round 1. On the other hand, there are a number of other candidates who have not been allotted seats in either of the rounds. Also, DME will release the final Haryana NEET PG seat allotment result after assessing the grievances or queries.

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can go through the table to know the round 2 reporting and other important dates:

Events Dates Payment of admission fees September 5 and 8, 2023 Reporting at allotted seats September 9 to 10, 2023 Last date to join allotted institutes September 11, 2023

How to check Haryana NEET PG Provisional Allotment List 2023 for Round 2?

Haryana NEET PG counselling 2023 is being conducted for admission to MD, MS, Post MBBS DNB, Post MBBS Diploma courses in Government, Government aided and private medical colleges under SGT University, Budhera and Al-Falah University, Faridabad and Civil Hospitals in Haryana. To check and download the Haryana NEET merit or allotment list, candidates have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download the list pdf:

Step 1: Go to the official website: hry.online-counselling.co.in

Step 2: In the Notice board section, click on - Merit List cum Provisional Allotment of seats

Step 3: Download the PDF document and save it for future references

What details are mentioned in Haryana NEET PG Merit List cum Provisional Allotment List 2023?

The following information are mentioned in Haryana NEET PG counselling 2023 merit list cum result of Round 2:

Application Number

NEET PG Roll Number

Candidate Name

Father’s Name

NEET Rank

NEET Score

Remarks

Round 2 & Round 1 Allocated College

Round 2 & Round 1 Allocated Course

Round 1 Allocated Category

Also Read: Haryana NMMS Scholarship 2023 November Session Registrations Begin, Get Direct Link Here