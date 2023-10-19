Haryana Schools Closed on October 21 due to HSSC Group D Exam; Details Inside

Haryana Schools Closed: The Directorate of School Education has declared a holiday for all government and private schools on October 21, 2023. The closure of schools has been announced due to the HSSC Group D exam which is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday. The authorities have also said that the schools may fix classes on any other gazetted holiday (if necessary). Check out the latest updates on Haryana School Closed news here.

“It is hereby intimated that the government has decided that all the government and private schools to declare 21st October, 2023 as non-working day on account of written examination of CET Group D posts and staff not deputed for exam duty shall not be allowed to enter the premises keeping in view the sensitivity of the exam,” the directorate said in an instruction to district education officers.

“There will be holiday in all the schools of Haryana on Saturday due to Group D examination of Haryana Staff Selection Commission. The Directorate of School Education has issued instructions in this regard,” the state public relations dept. posted on microblogging site X.

Haryana Schools Closed: NTA to Administer HSSC Group D Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the written test of the Haryana Staff Service Commission Central Eligibility Test (HSSC CET) for the Group D post. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 21 and 22, 2023 in 2 shifts. The morning shift will run from 10.00 AM to 11.45 PM. Whereas, the evening shift will be held from 3.00 PM to 4.45 PM.

UP Schools Closed Due to UPPSC PET Exam in 35 Districts

Apart from the Haryana School Closure, Uttar Pradesh schools will also remain closed on October 28 and 29, 2023 due to the UPPSC PET Exam in 35 Districts. This decision has been taken to facilitate the smooth administration of the exam as over 20 lakh candidates will be appearing for the government entrance exam.

