Haryana School Timings Revised From Today, Check New Schedule Here

Haryana School Timings: As per the latest updates, the Haryana government has changed the school timings for students. Now, the single-shift schools will work between 8 am and 2:30 pm, whereas, the double-shift schools will function from 7 am to 12:30 pm in the first shift and from 12:45 pm to 6:15 pm in the second shift as stated by Haryana CMO.

It must be noted that the revised timings will come into effect from today i.e. February 23, 2023. All government schools, government-aided schools, and other schools functional in the single shift and the double shift across the state have to operate in accordance with the new timings.

The official tweet of the same reads, “The Haryana government has changed the timetable of schools from February 23, 2023. Now single shift schools will start from 8 am to 2:30 pm and double shift schools from 7 am to 12:30 pm (first shift) and 12:45 pm to 6:15 pm (second shift).”

हरियाणा सरकार ने 23 फरवरी, 2023 से स्कूलों के टाइम टेबल में बदलाव किया है।



अब एक शिफ्ट वाले विद्यालय सुबह 8 से 2:30 बजे और दोहरी शिफ्ट वाले विद्यालय सुबह 7 से 12:30 बजे (पहली शिफ्ट) और दोपहर 12:45 से शाम 6:15 बजे (दूसरी शिफ्ट) तक लगेंगे। pic.twitter.com/WORgL9PgeG — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) February 22, 2023

Haryana 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023

Meanwhile, Haryana Board class 10th will be conducted from February 27 to March 25, 2023. While the HBSE Class 12th annual board exam will be held from February 27 to March 28. According to the information given by the board, all the HBSE board exams 2023 will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.

Students can check out the Haryana Board Exams 2023 Date sheet on the official website i.e. bseh.org. The Haryana board Class 10, 12 timetable includes details like - exam dates, exam timings, subject names and codes, and important instructions for the students. Around 6.25 lakh children will take the class 10th and 12th exam

