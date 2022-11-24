Haryana School Timings to change from December 1 due to Temperature Drop

Haryana School Timings: The school timings in Haryana have been modified for students and the new schedule for classes will be 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM for schools taking sessions in a single shift whereas schools in the double shifts can begin classes from 7:55 am to 12:30 pm for Shift 1 and 12:40 pm to 5:15 pm for Shift 2.

As the temperature declines all over the country, the Haryana Government is bringing significant changes for Haryana school students and they are about to initiate it from December 1, 2022. This action is taken by the Directorate of School Education of Haryana and announced yesterday about the same.

हरियाणा सरकार ने 1 दिसंबर से स्कूलों के समय में बदलाव किया है। एकल शिफ्ट के स्कूलों का समय सुबह 09:30 से दोपहर 03:30 होगा। वहीं डबल शिफ्ट वाले स्कूलों में पहली शिफ्ट का समय सुबह 07:55 से दोपहर 12:30 तक तथा दूसरी शिफ्ट दोपहर 12:40 से सांय 05:15 तक होगी। #Haryana #DIPRHaryana — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) November 23, 2022

Changes To Be Brought by Education Minister

As per the reports, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal stated that 65,501 desks will be accessible for Grade 5 students, 36,168 desks will be given for Grade 6-8 students, and 39,208 desks for senior secondary classes respectively.

In the meantime, the schools in Haryana will be granted dual desks for students. Minister Kanwar Pal also added that about 1.41 lakh dual desks are being purchased for primary, secondary, and senior secondary schools in all 22 districts of Haryana.

A substantial amount of Rs. 95 crores is outlaid for the changes mentioned above and will be borne by the Haryana Govt. The desks will be delivered to the respective schools by January 31, 2023.

