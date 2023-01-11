HBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Haryana Board Exam To Begin From Feb 27

HBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): As per the latest updates, Haryana Board of School Education has released the HBSE Class 10, 12 board date sheet 2023 today - January 11. Students will be able to download the HBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2023 on the official website, bseh.org.in. As per the announced Haryana Board exam dates 2023, the HBSE class 10, 12 board exam will commence on February 27. The Haryana board 10, 12 date sheets have details about exam dates, timings, subject names and codes and important instructions to be followed by the students.
HBSE 10th Date Sheet 2023
|
Exam Dates
|
Class 10
|
February 27, 2023
|
Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)
|
February 28, 2023
|
Hindi
|
March 3, 2023
|
Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance
|
March 6, 2023
|
English
|
March 13, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
March 18, 2023
|
Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Patient Care Assistant
|
March 20, 2023
|
Science
|
March 25, 2023
|
Social Science
HBSE 12th Date Sheet 2023
|
Exam Dates
|
Class 12
|
February 27, 2023
|
Computer Science (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)
|
March 1, 2023
|
Retail/ Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient Care Assistant / Physical Education & Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/ English
|
March 2, 2023
|
Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration
|
March 3, 2023
|
Agriculture/ Philosophy
|
March 4, 2023
|
Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core)
|
March 7, 2023
|
Punjabi
|
March 9, 2023
|
Home Science
|
March 10, 2023
|
Physics / Economics
|
March 13, 2023
|
Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology
|
March 14, 2023
|
Political Science
|
March 15, 2023
|
English (Core/Elective)
|
March 16, 2023
|
Physical Education
|
March 17, 2023
|
Sociology / Entrepreneurship
|
March 18, 2023
|
Sanskrit / Urdu/ Bio-Technology
|
March 21, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
March 22, 2023
|
Geography
|
March 24, 2023
|
Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Business Studies
|
March 27, 2023
|
Fine Arts (All Options)
|
March 28, 2023
|
History/ Biology
Where To Download HBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2023?
The Haryana BSEH Board time table 2023 for class 10 and 12 has not been officially released. Once released, students can download the HBSE Board class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 in online mode at - bseh.org. Also, a direct link of HBSE date sheet 2023 pdf will be provided here on this page too. Last year, the board released the HBSE 10, 12 date sheet 2023 in March, however, this time it is expected that the Haryana board will follow the pre-COVID schedule and release the time table by this month.
How To Download HBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2023?
Students can download the HBSE date sheet 2023 Class 12, 10 from the HBSE official website - bseh.org.in. They can go through the steps to know how to download Haryana Board time table 2023 below -
- 1st Step - Go to the official website of Haryana Board - bseh.org.in.
- 2nd Step - On the homepage, under the - Quick Links section, click on - Date Sheet option.
- 3rd Step - Now, click on the link - HBSE 10th date sheet or Haryana 12th date sheet 2023.
- 4th Step - A PDF file will appear on the screen for HBSE 10th or 12th time table 2023.
- 5th Step - Download the pdf and save it for future reference.
Also Read: RBSE 2023: Rajasthan Board Classes 10, 12 Datesheet Expected Soon, Check Details HereREGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES