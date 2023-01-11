HBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Haryana Board Exam To Begin From Feb 27

HBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): As per the latest updates, Haryana Board of School Education has released the HBSE Class 10, 12 board date sheet 2023 today - January 11. Students will be able to download the HBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2023 on the official website, bseh.org.in. As per the announced Haryana Board exam dates 2023, the HBSE class 10, 12 board exam will commence on February 27. The Haryana board 10, 12 date sheets have details about exam dates, timings, subject names and codes and important instructions to be followed by the students.

HBSE 10th Date Sheet 2023

Exam Dates Class 10 February 27, 2023 Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only) February 28, 2023 Hindi March 3, 2023 Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance March 6, 2023 English March 13, 2023 Mathematics March 18, 2023 Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Patient Care Assistant March 20, 2023 Science March 25, 2023 Social Science

HBSE 12th Date Sheet 2023

Exam Dates Class 12 February 27, 2023 Computer Science (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only) March 1, 2023 Retail/ Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient Care Assistant / Physical Education & Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/ English March 2, 2023 Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration March 3, 2023 Agriculture/ Philosophy March 4, 2023 Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core) March 7, 2023 Punjabi March 9, 2023 Home Science March 10, 2023 Physics / Economics March 13, 2023 Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology March 14, 2023 Political Science March 15, 2023 English (Core/Elective) March 16, 2023 Physical Education March 17, 2023 Sociology / Entrepreneurship March 18, 2023 Sanskrit / Urdu/ Bio-Technology March 21, 2023 Mathematics March 22, 2023 Geography March 24, 2023 Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Business Studies March 27, 2023 Fine Arts (All Options) March 28, 2023 History/ Biology

Where To Download HBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2023?

Last year, the board released the HBSE 10, 12 date sheet 2023 in March, however, this time it is expected that the Haryana board will follow the pre-COVID schedule and release the time table by this month.

How To Download HBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2023?

Students can download the HBSE date sheet 2023 Class 12, 10 from the HBSE official website - bseh.org.in. They can go through the steps to know how to download Haryana Board time table 2023 below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Haryana Board - bseh.org.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, under the - Quick Links section, click on - Date Sheet option.

3rd Step - Now, click on the link - HBSE 10th date sheet or Haryana 12th date sheet 2023.

4th Step - A PDF file will appear on the screen for HBSE 10th or 12th time table 2023.

5th Step - Download the pdf and save it for future reference.

