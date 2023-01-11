    HBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Haryana Board Exam To Begin From Feb 27

    HBSE Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Haryana Board has released the HBSE board exam dates 2023 today. Students can download the Haryana board 10th and 12th date sheet 2023 at bseh.org. Check complete schedule here 

    Updated: Jan 11, 2023 18:07 IST
    HBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): As per the latest updates, Haryana Board of School Education has released the HBSE Class 10, 12 board date sheet 2023 today - January 11. Students will be able to download the HBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2023 on the official website, bseh.org.in. As per the announced Haryana Board exam dates 2023, the HBSE class 10, 12 board exam will commence on February 27. The Haryana board 10, 12 date sheets have details about exam dates, timings, subject names and codes and important instructions to be followed by the students. 

    HBSE 10th Date Sheet 2023

    Exam Dates 

    Class 10

    February 27, 2023

    Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)

    February 28, 2023

    Hindi

    March 3, 2023

    Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance

    March 6, 2023

    English

    March 13, 2023

    Mathematics

    March 18, 2023

    Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Patient Care Assistant

    March 20, 2023

    Science

    March 25, 2023

    Social Science

    HBSE 12th Date Sheet 2023

    Exam Dates 

    Class 12

    February 27, 2023

    Computer Science (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)

    March 1, 2023

    Retail/ Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient Care Assistant / Physical Education & Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/ English

    March 2, 2023

    Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration

    March 3, 2023

    Agriculture/ Philosophy

    March 4, 2023

    Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core)

    March 7, 2023

    Punjabi

    March 9, 2023

    Home Science

    March 10, 2023

    Physics / Economics

    March 13, 2023

    Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology

    March 14, 2023

    Political Science

    March 15, 2023

    English (Core/Elective)

    March 16, 2023

    Physical Education

    March 17, 2023

    Sociology / Entrepreneurship

    March 18, 2023

    Sanskrit / Urdu/ Bio-Technology

    March 21, 2023

    Mathematics

    March 22, 2023

    Geography

    March 24, 2023

    Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Business Studies

    March 27, 2023

    Fine Arts (All Options)

    March 28, 2023

    History/ Biology

    Where To Download HBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2023? 

    The Haryana BSEH Board time table 2023 for class 10 and 12 has not been officially released. Once released, students can download the HBSE Board class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 in online mode at - bseh.org. Also, a direct link of HBSE date sheet 2023 pdf will be provided here on this page too. Last year, the board released the HBSE 10, 12 date sheet 2023 in March, however, this time it is expected that the Haryana board will follow the pre-COVID schedule and release the time table by this month. 

    How To Download HBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2023? 

    Students can download the HBSE date sheet 2023 Class 12, 10 from the HBSE official website - bseh.org.in. They can go through the steps to know how to download Haryana Board time table 2023 below - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of Haryana Board - bseh.org.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, under the - Quick Links section, click on - Date Sheet option.
    • 3rd Step - Now, click on the link - HBSE 10th date sheet or Haryana 12th date sheet 2023.
    • 4th Step - A PDF file will appear on the screen for HBSE 10th or 12th time table 2023.
    • 5th Step - Download the pdf and save it for future reference. 

