RBSE 2023: Rajasthan Board Classes 10, 12 Datesheet Expected Soon, Check Details Here

RBSE 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSER) in Ajmer, Rajasthan is going to release the board exam datesheet soon on the online portal. The RBSE 2023 exam dates are expected to be announced this week by the education board for Classes 10 and 12.

As per the official reports, BSER Ajmer has stated that the Rajasthan Board Classes 10, and 12 datesheet will be released by this week January 2023. The timetable is awaited and as soon as it gets released, students will be able to view and check the schedule. Moreover, the complete RBSE 2023 timetable can be downloaded through the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The School Education Minister B D Kalla is likely to make announcements regarding the Rajasthan Board exams for Classes 10, and 12 on social media.

Steps to Download RBSE 2023 Datesheet for Classes 10, 12

The Rajasthan RBSE Board datesheet for Classes 10, and 12 will comprise the subject-wise date and time of the respective examinations to be held in the present year 2023. Students studying in Classes 10 and 12 are required to download the schedule and prepare accordingly for their upcoming exams. Here are the easy steps for students in order to download their timetable for the 2023 session.

Step 1 - Open the RBSE website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2 - Then click on the link to download RBSE Class 10, and 12 datesheet provided on the webpage

Step 3 - Students can also check their datesheet by visiting the board exam portal

Step 4 - A new page will be opened on the screen

Step 5 -There will be the Rajasthan board timetable in PDF format available on the page

Step 6 -Finally, students can download the timetable of the RBSE board exams and save the file for further purpose

The Board of Secondary Education (BSER) will also conduct the practical examinations for Classes 10 and 12. The RBSE 2023 practical examination schedule will be published soon after the theory exam datesheet. All school students who will appear in the state board exams are advised to keep checking the online portal for further information.

