HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Re-Checking, Revaluation Window Opwn, Get Direct Link Here To Apply

HBSE 10th Compartment Revaluation Result 2023: Board of School Education, Haryana has started the revelation/ rechecking process for the HBSE 10th compartment results. Haryana board announced the higher secondary class 10 compartment results on September 5, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the compartment exams and wish to submit their compartment exam answer sheets for revaluation can visit the official website of the board to submit the applications.

The last date for students to submit the revaluation applications is September 25, 2023. To apply candidates are required to enter their roll number and select the class and revaluation/ rechecking option. The results of the candidates who submit their HBSE class 10 compartment answer sheets for revaluation will be announced by board officials soon.

Candidates can check their Haryana board 10th compartment result and apply for the rechecking and revaluation process through the link given on the official website - bseh.org.in. Candidates can also check the results and apply for the revaluation process through the link given below.

HBSE 10th Compartment Revaluation link - Click Here

Haryana Board 10th Compartment Result link - Click Here

How to Apply for HBSE 10th Compartment Result Revaluation

The link for candidates to apply for the revaluation process is available on the official website of the Haryana board. Candidates can follow the steps given here to submit their applications

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Haryana Board

Step 2: Click on ‘submit rechecking and revaluation application for secondary exam July 2023 link

Step 3: A login window will open

Step 4: Enter the roll number, and class and select the option applying for

Step 5: Fill and submit the application

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023

Haryana board released the class 10 compartment exam results on September 5, 2023. According to the data provided, the overall pass percentage of class 10 students was 37.14%. A total of 37,080 students appeared for the compartment exams of which 20904 were boys and 16,176 were girls. The overall pass percentage of boys was 37.27% with 7,741 boys passing the exams. The pass percentage of girls was 37.03% with 6,-29 female students clearing the exam.

Also Read: HBSE Haryana 10th Compartment Result 2023 Announced; 37.14 Percent Students Pass