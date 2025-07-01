HBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Admit Card OUT at bseh.org.in, Download Hall Ticket Here

HBSE Compartment exam admit card 2025: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) Authority announced the 10th and 12th Class Admit Card 2025 on July 1, 2025, and candidates can obtain it from the HBSE's official website. All applicants who successfully completed their application forms will receive their admit cards, which the Authority has made available on the Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) official website. Candidates must always get in touch with the relevant authority if they have any questions about their 10th and 12th class admit cards for 2025. The HBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Admit Card 2025 will be present in Online mode only and will not be provided to candidates through any other offline modes.
Class 10 (Secondary) compartment exams will take place from July 5 to July 14, after the Class 12 (Senior Secondary) one-day compartment test on July 4. To guarantee that the tests are administered properly and without malpractice, the board has put in place stringent guidelines and made significant security measures in advance.
HBSE Compartment exam admit card 2025: Official Website
Students can check the official website given below to check their HBSE Compartment exam admit card 2025:
HBSE Compartment exam admit card 2025: Steps to download
Students having the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams can download their respective admit cards from the official using the following steps:
Visit the official website: In the browser, visit the official site of Board of School Education Haryana: https://bseh.org.in
Click on the link for admit card: On the home page, find and click the link that mentions "Admit Card – Secondary/Sr. Secondary Compartment Exam 2025" or something to that effect and follow the prompts under announcements.
Enter required details: Enter your roll number or student name and other required details such as date of birth, registration number etc.
Verify and submit: After you plug in your details, then you can click on the “Search” or “Submit” button to advance.
Download and print out your admit card: Once your admit card appears on the screen, download it using the download option and then take a colored printout on A4 size paper and on the same colored photo you used when applying for your compartment examination.
Get it verified and stamped by your school: Before your exam date, make sure that your photograph is verified and stamped by your respective school. You will not be allowed to take your exam without a verified admit card.
HBSE Compartment Admit Card 2025: How many students?
Here's the table about the HBSE Compartment Admit Card 2025 examinations:
|
Examination Level
|
Exam Dates
|
Total Candidates
|
Boys
|
Girls
|
Senior Secondary (Class 12)
|
July 4, 2025
|
16,842
|
10,403
|
6,439
|
Secondary (Class 10)
|
July 5, 2025 to July 14, 2025
|
10,794
|
6,750
|
4,044
