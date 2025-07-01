HBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Admit Card OUT at bseh.org.in, Download Hall Ticket Here

HBSE Compartment exam admit card 2025: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) Authority announced the 10th and 12th Class Admit Card 2025 on July 1, 2025, and candidates can obtain it from the HBSE's official website. All applicants who successfully completed their application forms will receive their admit cards, which the Authority has made available on the Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) official website. Candidates must always get in touch with the relevant authority if they have any questions about their 10th and 12th class admit cards for 2025. The HBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Admit Card 2025 will be present in Online mode only and will not be provided to candidates through any other offline modes.

Class 10 (Secondary) compartment exams will take place from July 5 to July 14, after the Class 12 (Senior Secondary) one-day compartment test on July 4. To guarantee that the tests are administered properly and without malpractice, the board has put in place stringent guidelines and made significant security measures in advance.