OJEE Counselling 2025 Result Release Today at ojee.nic.in, Check Allotment Result Here

OJEE 2025 counselling Result will be announced today, 1st july 2025 for various courses. Choice-filling, seat assignment, fee payment, and document verification are all part of the several rounds, which end in early August. Important dates include final allotment displays for various rounds and courses, withdrawal periods, and simulated allotments.

OJEE Counselling 2025: OJEE counselling 2025 will be releasing on July 1, 2025, the OJEE counseling registration period will open. To learn about the counseling dates, registration procedures, etc., read the article below. OJEE counseling registration 2025 is only available to candidates who have reached a valid rank in OJEE exam. The OJEE counseling 2025 registration period for MTech, MArch, MPlan, MBA, MCA, and MSc computer science course begins on July 1, 2025 and ends July 8, 2025. Candidates who have passed the OJEE 2025 can visit the official Odisha JEE website, www.ojee.nic.in to register for counseling. Candidates who passed will register for OJEE 2025 counseling and will participate in the OJEE 2025 counseling rounds according to ranks and schedule. For further understanding refer to the article below.

OJEE Counselling 2025: Official Website Candidates can go to the official website given below to check the OJEE counselling 2025 result for various courses: http://ojee.nic.in OJEE 2025 Counselling: Steps To Check To learn about the process to register for OJEE 2025 counseling, do the following: Go to the OJEE's official website http://ojee.nic.in .

Click 'Counselling for (course name) courses'

Click the bottom button for 'New Candidate Registration'

Type in your password and application number.

Select the 'Sign In' option.

Fill up the other required sections of OJEE counseling registration forms, which included course, ranks, marks, documents for educational qualification, category, and family income certificate along with the bank account details to pay the price.

After selecting the qualifying exam, pay the OJEE counseling fees.

Students can pay the counseling fee online using a credit card, debit card, online banking and net banking services.

OJEE 2025 Web Counselling Dates and Events Here is the OJEE 2025 Web Counselling Dates and Events for MBA, MTech, MArch, MPlan, and MSc Computer Science, LeTech (Diploma), LeBSc, Int. MBA presented in a single table: Event Dates Round 1 Registration and choice filling 01-Jul-2025 (5 PM) Display of Mock Seat Allotment-1 based on choices filled by the candidates as on July 4, 2025 05-Jul-2025 Choice lock facility activation using OTP or candidate registration password 07-Jul-2025 Last date of registration 08-Jul-2025 Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats 09-Jul-2025 to 11-Jul-2025 Display of Allotment Round 1 12-Jul-2025 Round 2 Online Reporting for fee payment, document upload, response by candidate, exercise freeze/float option 12-Jul-2025 to 15-Jul-2025 Last date to respond to query (Round 1) 17-Jul-2025 Withdrawal/Exit from Seat Allocation Process 13-Jul-2025 to 18-Jul-2025 Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats 19-Jul-2025 to 20-Jul-2025 Display of allotment Round 2 22-Jul-2025 Round 3 Registration for 2nd OJEE (MBA, MCA, MSc Computer Science, MTech, MArch and MPlan LeTech (Diploma), LeBSc, Int. MBA) 23-Jul-2025 to 29-Jul-2025 Withdrawal/Exit from Seat Allocation Process 23-Jul-2025 to 29-Jul-2025 Last date to respond to query (Round 2) 29-Jul-2025 Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats 30-Jul-2025 to 31-Jul-2025 Final Round Display of Allotment 02-Aug-2025 Online Reporting for fee payment, document upload, response by candidate, exercise freeze/float option 02-Aug-2025 to 04-Aug-2025 Last date to respond 05-Aug-2025





