Hostels for students from all communities to be set up in Mumbai: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar announced that the state government will be setting up the biggest hostel for students of all communities in Mumbai. The CM announced that the hostel will be set up on the three acre land which belongs to the State Higher and Technical Education Department in suburban Bandra.

The Deputy CM further added that students from Chhatrapati shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI), Economically Backward Classes, all castes and communities will be granted admissions in the proposed hostel.

The Deputy CM was addressing a gathering at a programme dedicated to Matoshree Girls Hostel built by the Higher and Technical Education Department under late Yashwantrao Chavan Birth Centenary Year Project. The Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant who was also present at the gathering stated that the hostels will be set up in Ratnagiri, Aurangabad and Nagpur based on the Matoshree model of hostels.

The Higher Education minister mentioned that based on the Matoshree Hostel model, the new hostels will be set up and the movement to build hostels will also be implemented across the state. He further added that the Matoshree hostel has a capacity of 200 students an as many as 75 students from SARTHI, 75 students from MAHAJYOTI and 50 students from economically weaker sections will be admitted in the hostels.

