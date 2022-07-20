HP CET Result 2022 (Declared): Check HPTU CET Results online through official website - himtu.ac.in

HP CET Result 2022 (Declared): Today is a good day for candidates who were waiting for HP CET 2022 Results. As per the latest update, the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test, HP CET 2022 Result 2022 has been declared for the state-level entrance exam which was held on 10th July 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the HPTU CET 2022 Exam can now check the outcome of their performance by visiting the official portal - himtu.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check the HP CET 2022 Results is also placed below, using which the individual scorecards can be accessed and downloaded:

HP CET 2022 Counselling Schedule Soon

With the declaration of HP CET Result 2022 for the state-level entrance exam, all decks have been cleared for the next step in the admission cycle i.e., release of the counselling schedule. To streamline allotment of seats to the qualified candidates, HPTU will hold counselling process will be held to allot seats to the qualified candidates for admission to courses offered the universities and institutions across the Himachal Pradesh state. As per the seat allotment rules, of the total 15% seats have been reserved under All India Quota while 65% seats are reserved under HP State Quota (HPSQ). Of the total number of seats, 5% will be offered under NRI Quota and 15% of Seats in Private Institutions are reserved under the Management Quota.

How to check HP CET 2022 Results online?

The Himachal Pradesh Technical University HPTU has declared the HP CET 2022 Result for the recently held state-level entrance test online. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their individual results and download scorecard by logging onto himtu.ac.in. After logging onto the website, candidates need to visit Notice Board Section by scrolling down. Under this section, candidates will find a link for ‘Result of HPCET-2022’ and clicking on it will take them to the official page with input fields. Enter your HPCET Roll No or Name in the concerned fields and submit it. In response, you will receive your HP CET 2022 Result Scorecard. After checking the details on the page, candidates are advised to download HPCET Result 2022 download a softcopy/PDF of the same on their devices and also take a printout for future reference.

