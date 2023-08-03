HP NEET Counselling 2023: Provisional Seat Allotment List Released; Get PDF File Here

HP NEET Counselling 2023: Atal Medical and Research University has released the provisional seat allotment result for HP NEET 2023 counselling. Candidates who participated in the counselling session can check out the result on the official website: amruhp.ac.in. As per the official schedule, the HP NEET 2023 final result will be available on August 5, 2023.

The official notification reads, “The candidates are further informed that the Provisional Result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and it cannot be challenged before the court of law.”

Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the final allotment and only after downloading the provisional allotment letter from the AMRU website.

How to Check HP NEET Counselling 2023 Result?

Check out the following steps to access the allotment list:

Step 1: Visit the official website: amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on provisional seat allocation of MBBS/BDS 1st round of counselling 2023-24 link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Save it for future references

Whom to Contact in Case of Discrepancy in HP NEET 2023 Merit List?

Candidates can report any discrepancy in the HP NEET Counselling 2023 result to WhatsApp No. 9459139364 of August 4, 2023, up to 2:00 PM.

