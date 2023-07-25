  1. Home
HP NEET Merit List 2023 to Release on July 27; Direct Link, Complete Schedule Here

HP NEET Merit List 2023 will be out on July 27, 2023. Candidates who applied online with fee payment within the prescribed date will be able to check out the list on the official website: amruhp.ac.in.

Updated: Jul 25, 2023 17:06 IST
HP NEET Merit List 2023: Atal Medical and Research University, Himachal Pradesh will display the NEET UG 2023 provisional combined and category-wise merit list on July 27, 2023. Candidates who applied online with fee payment within the prescribed date will be able to check out the list on the official website: amruhp.ac.in. 

According to the official schedule, the HP NEET Counselling 2023 final category-wise merit list will be published on July 28, 2023. Candidates whose names will be present on the list can fill in choices, preferences of courses, colleges, and quota for provisional allocation of seats through online 1st round counselling.

HP NEET Counselling 2023 Dates PDF 

Click Here

HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the important events alongside the dates below:

HP NEET Merit List 2023 (combined and category-wise)

July 27, 2023

Release of final category-wise merit list

July 28, 2023

Filling of choices/ preferences of course/ colleges and quota for provisional allocation of seats 

July 29 to 31, 2023 up to 11.59 PM

1st Round Provisional seats allocation.

August 3, 2023

1st Round Final seat allocation.

August 5, 2023

Date for joining the allotted college and course

August 7 to 8, 2023

How to Check HP NEET Merit List 2023?

Candidates can check out the following steps to access the merit list:

Step 1: Visit the official website: amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HP NEET merit list 2023 link

Step 3: Now, enter the login details (if required)

Step 4: The HP NEET Merit List 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save it and take a printout for future reference

