HP NEET PG Round 2 Final Merit List 2023 Released at amruhp.ac.in, Get link to download here

HP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Shimla has released the final merit list for HP NEET PG admission for counselling round 2. The officials have released the HP NEET merit list in the form of pdf. Candidates can download the HP NEET 2023 final merit list online at amruhp.ac.in.

Further, they can exercise the choice filling and locking option for round 2 counselling from August 29 to September 1, 2023. Through HP NEET PG counselling, admission will be held for MD, MS, DNB, and MDS programmes under the 85% State Quota seats.

How to download HP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023?

The final merit list has been released in the form of pdf. They can go through the steps given below to download and check their status:

Step 1: Go to the official website: amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the latest notifications section

Step 3: Click on the respective merit list pdf

Step 4: The HP NEET PG final merit list pdf will appear on the screen

Step 5: Find name or roll number to check if the name is included in the HP NEET merit list or not

What details will be mentioned on the HP NEET PG Merit List 2023?

As per the directives of the counselling conducting body, this merit list is subject to change if any discrepancy is brought to the notice. Check below the details mentioned on it:

Candidate Name

NEET Roll Number

NEET Score

NEET Rank

Candidate Category

PWD Status

Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Merit List 2023

The provisional quota-wise category wise merit list and provisional quota-wise merit list were released on August 26, 2023. The final HP NEET merit list includes the entire list of candidates who appeared for NEET PG 2023 from HP. Candidates were also allowed to raise objections against the provisional merit list last till August 27, 2023.

