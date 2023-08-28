  1. Home
  2. News
  3. HP NEET PG Round 2 Final Merit List 2023 Released at amruhp.ac.in, Get link to download here

HP NEET PG Round 2 Final Merit List 2023 Released at amruhp.ac.in, Get link to download here

HP NEET PG Counselling 2023: DMER Shimla has released the final merit list pdf today on August 28, 2023. Now, candidates can exercise the choice filling and locking option for round 2 HP NEET PG counselling from August 29 to September 1, 2023. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 28, 2023 19:18 IST
HP NEET PG Round 2 Final Merit List Released at amruhp.ac.in
HP NEET PG Round 2 Final Merit List Released at amruhp.ac.in

HP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Shimla has released the final merit list for HP NEET PG admission for counselling round 2. The officials have released the HP NEET merit list in the form of pdf.  Candidates can download the HP NEET 2023 final merit list online at amruhp.ac.in. 

Further, they can exercise the choice filling and locking option for round 2 counselling from August 29 to September 1, 2023. Through HP NEET PG counselling, admission will be held for MD, MS, DNB, and MDS programmes under the 85% State Quota seats.

HP NEET PG Final Merit List 2023 PDF - Direct Link (Available Now) 

How to download HP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023?

The final merit list has been released in the form of pdf. They can go through the steps given below to download and check their status:

Step 1: Go to the official website: amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the latest notifications section

Step 3: Click on the respective merit list pdf

Step 4: The HP NEET PG final merit list pdf will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Find name or roll number to check if the name is included in the HP NEET merit list or not 

What details will be mentioned on the HP NEET PG Merit List 2023? 

As per the directives of the counselling conducting body, this merit list is subject to change if any discrepancy is brought to the notice. Check below the details mentioned on it:  

  • Candidate Name
  • NEET Roll Number
  • NEET Score
  • NEET Rank
  • Candidate Category
  • PWD Status

Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Merit List 2023

The provisional quota-wise category wise merit list and provisional quota-wise merit list were released on August 26, 2023. The final HP NEET merit list includes the entire list of candidates who appeared for NEET PG 2023 from HP. Candidates were also allowed to raise objections against the provisional merit list last till August 27, 2023.  

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC releases notice regarding change of nationality from Indian to NRI
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023