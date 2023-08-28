NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC releases notice regarding change of nationality from Indian to NRI

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notice to convert the nationality from Indian to NRI for NEET UG round 3 counselling. Candidates willing to change their nationality are required to send the application through mail between August 28, 11 AM to 29, 2023 to 5 PM. Those sending the mail after the stipulated date will not be considered for the nationality conversion.

As per the notice released, MCC has stated, “Candidates should send their relevant documents as mentioned below, in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through e-mail ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com from 11:00 AM of 28th August, 2023, till 05:00 P.M of 29th August, 2023.”

How to change Nationality for NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3?

To convert nationality, candidates must send their relevant documents as mentioned below, in support of their claim through e-mail ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com. Mails received before/after

the stipulated time will not be considered. They are strictly advised to send all documents enclosed in a single mail only, within the stipulated time. Mails received in piecemeal and in duplicate will not be considered.

What documents are required to be submitted to convert nationality to NRI Category?

MCC has released the list of documents that are required to be submitted for conversion of nationality. Go through the list of documents that have to be uploaded in the email in the following order:

Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsored)

Relationship of NRI with the candidate

Affidavit from the sponsorer that he/she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate duly notarized

Embassy Certificate of the Sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate)

NEET Score Card of the candidate

What are the conditions for candidates to convert the category from Indian to NRI?

Candidates willing to convert the category to NRI must keep the below-mentioned points in mind:

Candidates must have qualified for NEET 2023 and are eligible for NEET UG counselling

After the conversion of the category, candidates will be treated as NRI in all rounds of NEET counselling

Once the category is changed to NRI, candidates will not be able to avail the benefit under Muslim Minority quota/Jain Minority Quota or any other Quota

In case any of the information or document furnished turns out to be false, the candidature will be cancelled by the counselling authorities

The round 2 institute reporting process ended on August 28. Those willing to resign their round 2 seats must do so by August 31, 5 PM

