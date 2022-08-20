HP Rain Alert: Mandi Schools to Remain Closed Today due to Incessant Rains, Flash Floods

HP Rain Alert: With incessant rain lashing Mandi and surrounding areas of Himachal Pradesh, Schools and Anganwadi Centres in the district have been ordered to remain closed for today. Himachal Pradesh and surrounding states have been receiving heavy rain fall with flash flood warning being issued for the state by IMD. In the light of this warning, Schools across Mandi District have been ordered to remain closed for today as per an order passed by a senior official from the administration. According to the official notification, Schools in Mandi District will remain closed on 20th August 2022, Saturday in the light of IMD’s warning of heavy rain alert.

District Magistrate Orders Closure of Schools

Following the issuance of Heavy Rain Alert and Flash Flood Alert by IMD for Mandi District, the local administration has ordered closure of schools and anganwadi centres in the district for Saturday. The order for closure of schools in Mandi was passed by District Deputy Commissioner cum District Magistrate Arindam Chaudhary. The order read ““In view of incessant rains in Mandi for the past two days and the weather forecast of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, it has been decided that all the government and private educational institutions except colleges and ITI in Mandi district shall remain closed on August 20.” Furthermore, heads of schools and principals have been ordered to ensure strict compliance with the order for closure of schools in the light of the public safety and safety of the school students.

IMD issued Heavy Rain Alert for 11 Districts

Recently, Indian Meteorological Department, IMD has issued heavy rain alert for over 11 districts in the state. As per the advisory issued by IMD, a total of 11 districts in the state are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain including Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Kullu, Shimla and Simaur. Una, Bilaspur, Lahul Spitti and Kinnaur. Due to incessant rain across the state, flash floods have been reported from different districts in the last few days. Recently, two people were also reported to be missing after a flash flood in the Solang Nala area in Kullu.

Also Read: JoSAA Counselling 2022 Schedule: Registration Begins from 12th Sept, Check Details at josaa.nic.in