HPBOSE 10, 12 Compartment, Improvement Exams from July, Check Application Dates

HPBOSE 10, 12 Compartment, Improvement Exams will be conducted in July. Candidates who want to re-appear can apply on the official website. Check the application fee here.

 

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 16, 2023 18:21 IST
HPBOSE 10, 12 Compartment Exams 2023: The Himachal Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is going to conduct Class 10th, 12 compartment, and improvement exams in July. Students who failed one or two exams can appear in HPBOSE supplementary exams. Whereas, those who are unsatisfied with their marks can tackle improvement exams to perform better.

Candidates who want to appear in the HPBOSE 10th, 12th compartment exams or performance-improvement exams must apply on the official website: hpbose.org until June 30, 2023, without a late fee. However, they can also register till July 5, by paying additional fees. Eligible candidates will receive their admit cards online through the concerned school from June 20, 2023, onwards.

HPBOSE 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2023: Check Application Fee and Dates

Students can check out the application fee as well as the last date to apply in the below-mentioned table:

Class

Subject

Admission Fee (INR)

Without late fee upto

With late fee (Rs 1000)

Class 10, 12

Compartment and English only

550

June 30, 2023

July 5, 2023

Class 10, 12

One additional Subject

550

June 30, 2023

July 5, 2023

Class 12

Diploma holders re-appear

550

June 30, 2023

July 5, 2023

Class 10, 12

Improvement of performance (One subject)

850

June 30, 2023

July 5, 2023

Candidates must note that no applications will be entertained after the deadline. Authorities announced the HPBOSE Class 10 Results 2023 on January 2, 2023, for term 1 and May 25, 2023, for term 2. Whereas, HPBOSE +2 Results were declared on January 2, 2023, for term 1 and May 20, 2023, for term 2.

Also Read: NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Soon: Check Steps to Download Marksheet Online, via SMS

 
