HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Know When will Himachal Pradesh Board Declare Class 10 and 12 Results at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date: If you are one of the lakhs of students awaiting the HPBOSE Board Result 2022 for Class 10 or Class 12 Exams, here’s an important update for you. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has hinted that the HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 will be declared in June 2022. The news has come as a major disappointment for Matric and Plus Two Students of Himachal Pradesh Board, who were hoping that the HPBOSE Results will be declared by May end or 1st Week of June 2022. However, the latest update puts the tentative date for HPBOSE Results 2022 in June Last Week.

Evaluation Process To End by mid-June says HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni

Since last week, rumours and speculations about the HPBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Declaration Date were doing the rounds on social media platforms. Looking at the confusion among the students about HPOBSE Result Date, a leading education website reached out to the Board seeking clarification on the same. In response to this, HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni had issued a statement saying that currently the evaluation process i.e., Checking of answer sheets for Class 10 and 12 Exams is underway. It is expected to be completed by mid-June 2022. Following this, the result data will be processed and the “the final result will possibly be announced in June last week”, said Mr Soni.

2 Lakh Students Await HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2022

According to tentative estimates, around 2 lakh students have appeared for the HPBOSE Matric and Plus Two Exams 2022 held in March - April 2022. For the 2022 session, the HPBOSE has held the board exams in split format i.e., in two terms. The Term 1 Result for HPBOSE Board Exam was announced in February for both Class 10 and 12 students and made available only to the respective schools for processing of marks. Currently, the checking of answer sheets for the Term 2 Exam is underway and once that is completed, schools will be required to compile the HPBOSE 10th, 12th Final Result which includes marks for both Term 1 and Term 2 Exams as well as for the Internal Assessment / Project and Practical Exams as well. Students should note that they need to score a minimum of 33% marks in aggregate, across both the terms, to pass in the HPBOSE Result 2022.

