HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: HP Board Class 12 Results Likely to be Declared Today at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Putting an end to the agonizing wait, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the HP Board 12th Result 2022 for Plus Two students today. Yes, on 18th June, the HPBOSE 12th Results 2022 will be declared for nearly 80 thousand students who have appeared for the exam this year. Like every year, the board plans to declare the HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2022 first in a press meet, which is expected to be held at the Dharamshala office of the board. Following this, the HP Board 12th Results 2022 will be published and made available to the students digitally through the official website - hpbose.org. Apart from the official portal, students can also choose to check their HPBOSE 12th Results 2022 online via the direct link placed below, where the result mark sheets will be available first:

HPOBSE 12th Results to be Final as per Term 1 and Term 2 Exams

For the 2022 session, the HPBOSE has held the Himachal Pradesh Plus Two annual board exams in two terms i.e., Term 1 and Term 2. The unique format of holding HP Board 12th Exam 2022 in two different terms was a decision that the board took in the light of the pandemic situation which impacted the academic session of the students. However, the HPBOSE 12th Results 2022 being declared now will be the final result which will consist of the compilation of both Term 1 and Term 2 marks scored by the students. Therefore, students are even more excited to check the HPBOSE 12th Results 2022 as it consists of the outcome of their performance in two exams which were held at different periods.

How to check HBOSE 12th Result 2022 online?

With the change in the exam format and term 1 and term 2 results expected, there has been some confusion among the HP Board students as to how to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2022. Such students should note that while there has been a major change in the exam format and structure, the way HP Board 12th Results 2022 will be declared remains the same. To check their HPBOSE Result 2022 for Plus Two Exams, students will be required to log onto the exam portal - hpbose.org and locate the link for the Results section on the website. Upon clicking on this link, students will be taken to a new page with an input field for exam roll number. After entering the exam roll number as provided in your hall ticket and submitting it on the website, students will be shown their HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 digital scorecard. After checking the details online, students can download the scorecard and take printouts of the same for future reference.

