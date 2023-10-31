HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 4 Seat Allotment Results Postponed; Check Revised Date Here

HPU BEd Counselling 2023: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has postponed the seat allotment results for correction cum mop-up round to November 1, 2023. Previously, the results were slated to be announced on October 31. Candidates who filled in their preferences can check out the results on the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in.

Along with the HPU BEd Counselling 2023 result date, the authorities have also deferred the document verification and online fee payment date from November 2 to 3, 2023. Check out the complete schedule here.

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the complete schedule for correction cum mop-up round below:

Events Dates Seat Allotment Result November 1, 2023 Document verification at college and online admission fee payment November 1 to 3, 2023

How to Check HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 4 Results?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access seat allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website: helpdeskhpu.com

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to correction cum mop-up round

Step 3: Now, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 4: Submit user ID and password

Step 5: HPU BEd seat allotment results will appear

Step 6: View and download the same

Documents Required for HPU BEd Admission 2023

Candidates can check out the below-mentioned files for counselling verification below:

Undergraduate Certificate

Class 10, and 12 mark sheets and certificates

Online Admission Application Form Copy

Passport Size Photographs

Bonafide of Himachal Pradesh Certificate

No Objection Certificate (N.O.C), in case of In-Service Candidate

Category Certificate Girl Child / Cultural / Sports / PwD/H.P University Ward/J&K Migrants)

Any other Relevant Documents

