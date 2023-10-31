  1. Home
HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 4 Seat Allotment Results Postponed; Check Revised Date Here

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 seat allotment results for round 4 have been postponed to November 1, 2023. Candidates who filled in their preferences can check out the results on the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in.

jagran josh
Oct 31, 2023
HPU BEd Counselling 2023: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has postponed the seat allotment results for correction cum mop-up round to November 1, 2023. Previously, the results were slated to be announced on October 31. Candidates who filled in their preferences can check out the results on the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in.

Along with the HPU BEd Counselling 2023 result date, the authorities have also deferred the document verification and online fee payment date from November 2 to 3, 2023. Check out the complete schedule here.

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the complete schedule for correction cum mop-up round below:

Events

Dates

Seat Allotment Result 

November 1, 2023

Document verification at college and online admission fee payment

November 1 to 3, 2023

How to Check HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 4 Results?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access seat allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website: helpdeskhpu.com

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to correction cum mop-up round

Step 3: Now, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 4: Submit user ID and password

Step 5: HPU BEd seat allotment results will appear 

Step 6: View and download the same

Documents Required for HPU BEd Admission 2023

Candidates can check out the below-mentioned files for counselling verification below:

  • Undergraduate Certificate
  • Class 10, and 12 mark sheets and certificates
  • Online Admission Application Form Copy
  • Passport Size Photographs
  • Bonafide of Himachal Pradesh Certificate
  • No Objection Certificate (N.O.C), in case of In-Service Candidate
  • Category Certificate Girl Child / Cultural / Sports / PwD/H.P University Ward/J&K Migrants)
  • Any other Relevant Documents

