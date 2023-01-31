IBSAT 2022 Admit Card Released at ibsindia.org, Know How to Book Slot here

IBSAT 2022 Admit Card Released: As per the latest updates, ICFAI Business School has released the admit card for ICFAI Business Studies Aptitude Test, (IBSAT 2022) February Session. Candidates who rescheduled the IBSAT 2022 exam can now appear for it. The IBSAT 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted between February 3 and 5, 2023 in online mode. However, they must keep IBSAT 2022 admit card handy during the examination.
Candidates can download the IBSAT 2022 admit card on the official website i.e. ibsindia.org. To download the hall ticket, they need to log in with the registered ID and password and a few details. The authorities again opened the slot booking for the candidates who could not appear for the IBSAT 2022 in December. Thus, they must book their slots and download the IBSAT 2022 admit card below.
IBSAT 2022 Admit Card and Slot Booking- Direct Link (Available Now)
How to Download IBSAT 2022 Admit Card and Book Slots?
The candidates can download the IBSAT 2022 admit card by booking their slots on the official website i.e. ibsindia.org. They can follow the below-mentioned steps for the same-
- Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ibsindia.org
- Step 2: Enter the login credentials
- Step 3: A new page will appear, enter application number and DOB
- Step 4: Book a slot to appear for IBSAT 2022 exam
- Step 5: Submit the booking details
- Step 6: Verify all the details and click on confirm
- Step 7: IBSAT 2022 Admit Card will appear, download it
Details Mentioned on IBSAT 2022 Admit Card
Candidates can download the IBS 2022 admit card on the official website i.e.ibsindia.org . They can check the important details mentioned on the hall ticket here
- Candidate’s Name and photograph
- Roll number
- Exam name, course
- Exam date,
- Exam timings and exam slot
- Exam day Guidelines
Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022 Expected Soon at icai.org, Know How to Download Here