ICAI CA Final Result 2025: Check Expected Result Date and Time, Official Website link icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Final Result 2025: The CA Final results for the May 2025 session are expected to be released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) during the first week of July. The findings could be announced between July 3 and 4, according to former Central Council Member (CCM) Dhiraj Khandelwal, even though ICAI has not yet specified a date.

Also, the August and September 2025 campus placement program registration drive will open on July 10 and close on July 20. Before July 10th, students can anticipate the announcement of the CA Final results. Candidates who passed the November 2024 exams but were unable to apply for the February–March 2025 campus for various reasons are now eligible for the August–September 2025 campus drive, according to the placement notification.

What Are The Websites to check ICAI CA Final May Result 2025?