Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

ICAI CA Final Result 2025: Check Expected Result Date and Time, Official Website link icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Final Result 2025: The ICAI CA Final May 2025 results are expected by July 3-4, ahead of campus placements opening July 10. Students can use their roll number and PIN to view their results on icai.nic.in. 40% on each paper and 50% in each group are needed to pass. Previous patterns indicate an early July release.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jun 28, 2025, 15:28 IST
ICAI CA Final Result 2025
ICAI CA Final Result 2025
Register for Result Updates

ICAI CA Final Result 2025: The CA Final results for the May 2025 session are expected to be released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) during the first week of July. The findings could be announced between July 3 and 4, according to former Central Council Member (CCM) Dhiraj Khandelwal, even though ICAI has not yet specified a date.

Also, the August and September 2025 campus placement program registration drive will open on July 10 and close on July 20. Before July 10th, students can anticipate the announcement of the CA Final results. Candidates who passed the November 2024 exams but were unable to apply for the February–March 2025 campus for various reasons are now eligible for the August–September 2025 campus drive, according to the placement notification.

What Are The Websites to check ICAI CA Final May Result 2025?

Once the result is released, to check their result, students will have to visit the official ICAI websites:

  • icai.nic.in
  • icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA Final May 2025 Results: Steps To Check

Candidates can follow these steps given below to check their ICAI CA Final Result 2025: 

  • Visit Official ICAI Website: Go to the official ICAI results portal: icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org. 

  • Navigate to the Results Section: On the homepage, locate and click the "Results" link, then select "Final (New)" for your specific exam.

  • Enter Login Credentials: Input your six-digit ICAI roll number and either your PIN or registration number accurately.

  • Complete Security Check: Enter the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen to verify you are not a robot.

  • Submit and View: Click the "Submit" or "Check Result" button to display your CA Final May 2025 result.

  • Download and Print: Download your scorecard PDF and print a copy for future reference and documentation.

Related Stories

ICAI CA Final May 2025 Results: Past Years Trends

Here's the past years' ICAI CA Final May session result release dates in a table:

Year

Result Release Date (May Session)

2024

July 11

2023

July 5

2022

July 15

2021

September 13

2020

February 1

ICAI CA Final May 2025 Results: Passing criteria

Candidates must receive at least 40% on each paper and at least 50% overall in each group in order to pass the ICAI CA Final Exam. 20,446 applicants passed the 2024 CA Final exam. Shivam Mishra received 83.33 percent (500 marks), which earned him the first spot. With 480 points, Varsha Arora came in second place. Both Kiran Manral and Ghilman Saalim Ansari received 477 points, or 79.50 percent, which placed them in third place.


Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News