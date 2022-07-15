    ICAI CA Final Toppers List 2022: Anil Shah secures AIR 1, Check Toppers, Pass Percentage Here

    ICAI CA Final Toppers List 2022: ICAI declared the CA Final Result 2022 for May 2022 Session today morning at 11 AM. Anil Shah from Mumbai has secured the AIR - All India Rank 1 in the CA Final Exam by scoring 624 Marks. Check ICAI CA Final Toppers List 2022, Pass Percentage and Key Highlights Here

    Updated: Jul 15, 2022 12:41 IST
    ICAI CA Final Toppers List 2022
    ICAI CA Final Toppers List 2022: Ending the long wait for CA Aspirants, the ICAI has officially declared the CA Final Result 2022 for May Session Exam Today. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced CA Final Result 2022 during the morning hours at 10:30 AM in the morning. The declaration of CA Final Result 2022 was done online and students can now check the outcome of their hard work by logging onto icai.org website. Along with releasing the ICAI CA Final Result 2022, the exam authority has also notified the ICAI CA Final Toppers List 2022 and Pass Percentage for both the groups. Let’s meet CA Final Toppers and Know Key Highlights of CA Final Results 2022.

    ICAI CA Final Toppers List 2022: Anil Shah Secures AIR 1

    Along with declaring the CA Final Results 2022 for May Exam, the institute has also notified the toppers list for the examination. As per the details shared, Anil Shah from Mumbai has secured the top rank i.e., AIR - All India Rank 1 in the CA Final Result 2022. Anil scored 642 marks in total to bag the top honours in CA Final Results. He is closely followed by Akshat Goyal with 639 marks and Shrushti from Surat with 611 marks; in 2nd and 3rd spot, respectively.

    Rank

    Name

    Marks

    City

    Rank 1

    Anil Shah

    642 Marks

    Mumbai

    Rank 2

    Akshat Goyal

    639 Marks

    Jaipur

    Rank 3

    Shrushti

    611 Marks

    Surat

    CA Final Result 2022 Pass Percentage

    As per the details shared by the institute, a total of 12.59% students who appeared for the May Session Exam have managed to clear the exam with flying colours, across both groups. In Group 1, of the total 66,575, only 14,643 candidates have managed to clear the exam taking the overall pass percentage to 21.99%. On the other hand, in Group 2, 13,877 of the total 66,253 candidates have passed. The detailed highlights for CA Final Result 2022 is given below:

    Group

    Group 1

    Group 2

    Both Groups

    Appeared

    66,575

    66,253

    29,348

    Passed

    14,643

    13,877

    3,695

    Pass Percentage

    21.99%

    22.94%

    12.59%

     Also Read: ICAI CA Final Result 2022 (Declared): ICAI Released CA Final Result May Exam at icai.org

