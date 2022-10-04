    ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Registration for December Exam To End Today, Apply Soon at icai.org

    The ICAI CA Foundation exam for December session is scheduled to be held from 14th to 20th December 2022. Candidates can apply for ICAI CA Foundation 2022 till today without paying any late fees. 

    Updated: Oct 4, 2022 13:27 IST
    ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Registration for December Exam
    ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Registration for December Exam
    ICAI CA Foundation 2022: As per the recent updates, the  Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the registration window for CA Foundation December exam without late fee today i.e 4th October 2022. Candidates can apply for CA Foundation December exams 2022 by filling out the exam form at - icai.org. 
     
    However, candidates can still apply till 9th October for ICAI CA Foundation December exam by paying a late fees of Rs.600. As per the released schedule, the ICAI CA Foundation exam will be held from 14th to 20th December 2022. 
     
    ICAI CA Foundation Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    How To Apply for ICAI CA Foundation 2022 for December Exam?

    Candidates will be able to apply for the ICAI CA Foundation December exam in online mode without paying any late fees till today. They will have to go to the self-service portal on the official website. icai.org. Further, on the new page they need to register by entering all the asked details. Then, they have to login by using -  ID and password generated during registration. 
     
    Now, fill up the ICAI CA foundation exam form by entering all the details and then submit the form. Also, candidates are required to pay the application fees for final submission. The  ICAI CA Foundation exam registration fee is Rs 1500.  Candidates belonging to Kathmandu and Bhutan have to pay fee of Rs 2,200. They can pay the fees by using their debit card, credit card or net banking.

    ICAI CA Foundation 2022 for December Exam Correction Window

    As per the released schedule, the  ICAI CA exam form correction window will be available from 8th to 13th October 2022. Candidates will be able to change the exam city and they are allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering the papers while using the CA application correction facility.  

    FAQ

    What is the late fee for CA Foundation registration?

    The last fees of registration for ICAI CA Foundation is Rs.600.

    Can I register for CA Foundation after last date?

    Yes, candidates can register for CA Foundation after the last date till 9th October by paying late fees.

    Can I register for CA Foundation 2022 now?

    Yes, candidates can register for CA Foundation 2022 now without paying any late fees till today.
