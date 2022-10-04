KCET 2022 Counselling Dates (OUT): Check Karnataka CET Counselling Schedule at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Counselling Dates 2022 (OUT): Recently, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling dates 2022 in online mode. As per the available dates, the KCET counselling 2022 will commence on 7th October 2022. Candidates can download the KCET Counselling dates 2022 pdf from the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates who have passed on the exam based on the KCET revised results 2022 can participate in the counselling round. They will be able to submit their preferred option of course and college in online mode during the KCET counselling web options entry 2022.

KCET Counselling Dates 2022

Events Dates KCET Counselling - verification of documents 7th to 8th October 2022 Downloading of verification slip 7th to 10th October 2022 Display of Seat Matrix and Fee Structure 7th October 2022 (2 PM) KCET Counselling Option Entry 7th to 11th October (4 PM) KCET Counselling Mock Allotment Result 10th October 2022 (After 2 PM) Availability of provision to change options 13th to 15th October 2022 (4 PM) Release of Real Seat Allotment Result 17th October 2022 (After 2 PM) Exercise of Choices 18th to 20th October 2022 (4 PM) Payment of fees and admission order Choice 1 19th to 21st October 2022 (4 PM) Last date to report for Choice 1 candidates 22nd October 2022 (Before 5.30 PM)

KCET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result

After the mock allotment, the authorities will announce the Karnataka CET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Based on that, the candidates will have to physically report to their respective allotted colleges for document verification and fee payment. Without paying the specified fees, the seat will not be confirmed.

KCET Revised Result 2022

Earlier, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) announced the revised KCET result 2022 on the official website. As per media reports, this year over 2.2 lakh candidates appeared for the Karnataka CET examination. Earlier, UGCET result 2022 was declared on 30th July, however, as per the orders of the Honorable Court of Karnataka, the authorities announced the revised KCET 2022 result.

