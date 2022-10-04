    KCET 2022 Counselling Dates (OUT): Check Karnataka CET Counselling Schedule at kea.kar.nic.in

    KCET Counselling Dates 2022 (OUT): KEA has announced the KCET counselling 2022 dates on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. As per the released dates, the Karnataka CET 2022 web options entry will begin on 7th October. Check complete dates here 

    Updated: Oct 4, 2022 12:16 IST
    KCET Counselling Dates 2022 (OUT): Recently, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling dates 2022 in online mode. As per the available dates, the KCET counselling 2022 will commence on 7th October 2022. Candidates can download the KCET Counselling dates 2022 pdf from the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

    Candidates who have passed on the exam based on the KCET revised results 2022 can participate in the counselling round. They will be able to submit their preferred option of course and college in online mode during the KCET counselling web options entry 2022. 

    KCET Counselling Dates 2022 

    Events

    Dates

    KCET Counselling - verification of documents

    7th to 8th October 2022

    Downloading of verification slip

    7th to 10th October 2022

    Display of Seat Matrix and Fee Structure

    7th October 2022 (2 PM)

    KCET Counselling Option Entry

    7th to 11th October (4 PM)

    KCET Counselling Mock Allotment Result

    10th October 2022 (After 2 PM)

    Availability of provision to change options

    13th to 15th October 2022 (4 PM)

    Release of Real Seat Allotment Result

    17th October 2022 (After 2 PM)

    Exercise of Choices

    18th to 20th October 2022 (4 PM)

    Payment of fees and admission order Choice 1

    19th to 21st October 2022 (4 PM)

    Last date to report for Choice 1 candidates

    22nd October 2022 (Before 5.30 PM)

    Check KCET Counselling Dates 2022 PDF Here

    KCET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result 

    After the mock allotment, the authorities will announce the Karnataka CET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Based on that, the candidates will have to physically report to their respective allotted colleges for document verification and fee payment. Without paying the specified fees, the seat will not be confirmed. 

    KCET Revised Result 2022 

    Earlier, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) announced the revised KCET result 2022 on the official website. As per media reports, this year over 2.2 lakh candidates appeared for the Karnataka CET examination. Earlier, UGCET result 2022 was declared on 30th July, however, as per the orders of the Honorable Court of Karnataka, the authorities announced the revised KCET 2022 result. 

    FAQ

    Will KCET Counselling be online?

    Yes, KCET counselling will be held in online mode.

    Has KCET Counselling started?

    No, KCET Counselling 2022 will start from 7th October.

    Is it compulsory to attend KCET Counselling?

    If the candidates wish to take admission in different courses in state colleges of Karnataka, then they have to attend the KCET counselling.
