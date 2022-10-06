KCET Counselling 2022: Karnataka CET Web Option Entry To Begin Tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will provide the facility to enter web options for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling from tomorrow - 7th October 2022. Candidates can complete their KCET web option entry 2022 till 11th October for round 1 in online mode. They can enter the KCET web option 2022 on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

Along with the KCET web option entry, the authorities will also commence the document verification process from tomorrow - 7th October 2022. However, this process will conclude on 8th October. Recently, the authorities released the KEA KCET counselling dates 2022.

KCET Counselling Dates 2022

Events Dates KCET Counselling Web Option Entry 7th to 11th October (4 PM) KCET Counselling Mock Allotment Result 10th October 2022 (After 2 PM) Availability of provision to change options 13th to 15th October 2022 (4 PM) Release of Real Seat Allotment Result 17th October 2022 (After 2 PM)

KCET Counselling Web Option Entry 2022

From tomorrow onwards, candidates will be able to select their desired college during the web option entry of KEA Karnataka CET 2022. As per the reports, candidates can select as many choices as possible to increase their chances of admission into KCET participating colleges. Once, the KCET web option entry window close, the seat allotment results will be released based on rank secured in KCET, category, seat availability and choices locked by them.

KCET Counselling Document Verification 2022

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will also commence the document verification process for KCET 2022. Candidates will be able to verify their KCET documents till 8th October 2022. The documents required for verification are - KCET application form, Class 10th and 12th mark sheet, fee payment receipt, KCET hall ticket, and two passport-size photographs.

KCET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result

After the mock allotment, the authorities will declare the Karnataka CET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result in online mode at - kea.kar.nic.in. Based on that, the candidates will have to physically report to their respective allotted colleges for document verification and fee payment. Without paying the specified fees, the seat will not be confirmed.

