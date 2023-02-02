    ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Results by Feb 3, Check Details Here

    Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to announce the ICAI CA December 2022 Foundation Exam Results by Feb 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results through the link given on the official website. 

    Updated: Feb 2, 2023 09:45 IST
    ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Result

    ICAI CA December 2022 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to announce the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Results tomorrow - February 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the December 2022 Foundation exam can visit the official website tomorrow to check the results. 

    As per the information provided on the official website, the ICAI CA December 2022 Exam Results will be declared by February 3, 2023. Candidates awaiting the results can check the official notification here. 

    ICAI CA December 2022 exams were conducted from December 14 to 20, 2022. Candidates will be able to check the result by entering the login credentials in the link given. Candidates will also be provided with a link at Jagran Josh to check the ICAI CA December 2022 Result. 

    ICAI CA December 2022 Result Official Notification - Click Here

    How to check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022

    To check the ICAI CA December 2022 Foundation Result, students are required to login to the official website and enter the registration number or roll code in the link given. Students can follow the steps provided here to download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023

    Step 1: Visit the ICAI CA official website

    Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA December 2022 Exam result link

    Step 3: Enter the ICAI CA December 2022 Roll Number/ Registration number 

    Step 4: Download the ICAI CA December 2022 Result

    Details given on the ICAI CA December 2022 Result

    The ICAI CA December 2022 Result will contain the following details

    • Candidate Name and Roll Number
    • Name of Examination
      Marks in each section
    • Minimum marks required
    • Total Marks
    • Qualifying status and grade secured

    Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022 Expected by Feb 3, 4 at icai.org, Know How to Download Here

