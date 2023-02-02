ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Results by Feb 3, Check Details Here

ICAI CA December 2022 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to announce the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Results tomorrow - February 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the December 2022 Foundation exam can visit the official website tomorrow to check the results.

As per the information provided on the official website, the ICAI CA December 2022 Exam Results will be declared by February 3, 2023. Candidates awaiting the results can check the official notification here.

ICAI CA December 2022 exams were conducted from December 14 to 20, 2022. Candidates will be able to check the result by entering the login credentials in the link given. Candidates will also be provided with a link at Jagran Josh to check the ICAI CA December 2022 Result.

ICAI CA December 2022 Result Official Notification - Click Here

Important Announcement

- The results of ICAI Chartered Accountancy Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, 3rd February 2023 & same can be accessed by candidates on the website https://t.co/TAu5OcT57n

Detailshttps://t.co/xUjziKENUo pic.twitter.com/Pit1n0XTEI — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) February 2, 2023

How to check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022

To check the ICAI CA December 2022 Foundation Result, students are required to login to the official website and enter the registration number or roll code in the link given. Students can follow the steps provided here to download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the ICAI CA official website

Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA December 2022 Exam result link

Step 3: Enter the ICAI CA December 2022 Roll Number/ Registration number

Step 4: Download the ICAI CA December 2022 Result

Details given on the ICAI CA December 2022 Result

The ICAI CA December 2022 Result will contain the following details

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Marks in each section

Minimum marks required

Total Marks

Qualifying status and grade secured

Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022 Expected by Feb 3, 4 at icai.org, Know How to Download Here