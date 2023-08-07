  1. Home
ICAI CA Foundation Toppers List June 2023: Check Toppers Name, Pass Percentage and Merit List Here!

ICAI CA Foundation Toppers List June 2023 is released along with the results. Candidates can check out the list of top rankers and marks secured by them. Check previous year's toppers here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 7, 2023 20:45 IST
CA Foundation Toppers June 2023
CA Foundation Toppers June 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has declared the CA Foundation result today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the results on the official website: icai.org by entering their login credentials. The scorecard carries important information such as marks obtained by the candidate in each subject, total marks, and rank secured.  Along with the result declaration, the institute also releases the pass percentage and toppers list. The CA Foundation Toppers 2023 List will carry the names of candidates who bagged the highest top ranks in the entrance exam. CA Foundation exam was conducted from June 24 to 30, 2023 in offline mode. 

CA Foundation June 2023 Result Link

Click Here

CA Foundation Toppers List 2022

Candidates can check out the list of CA Foundation Previous Years' Toppers along with the scores secured by them in the table given below:

Rank

Name of candidate

Scores (Out of 400)

1

Bhageria Tanay

366

2

P Jai Aditya

355

3

Bandi Phanindra Kumar

354

4

Eshita Kabra

351

5

Deepali

348

CA Foundation Toppers List 2020

Check out the list of CA Foundation previous year toppers below:

Particulars

Name

Marks

Percentage

City

First rank

Puneet Agrawal

361/400

90.25%

Bharatpur

Nidhi Dinesh Kumar Lalwani

361/400

90.25%

Ichalkaranji

Second rank

Chinmay Bengani

359/400

89.75%

Coimbatore

Third rank

Prasanna Kumar Prafull Surana

357/400

89.25%

Nashik

CA Foundation 2019 Toppers List (November Session)

Candidates can check out the previous year's toppers below:

Particulars

Name

Marks

Percentage

City

First rank

Saina Agarwal

365/400

91.25%

Kalahandi

Second rank

Aksha Mohammed Faruk Memon

362/400

90.50%

Ahmedabad

Sameer

362/400

90.50%

Rohtak

Third rank

Shubham Bhagwan Taparia

361/400

90.25%

Satara

CA Foundation June 2019 Toppers

Check out the toppers list below:

Particulars

Name

Marks

Percentage

City

First rank

Rajat Sachin Rathi

350/400

87.50%

Pune

Second rank

Kalivarapu Sai Srikar

344/400

86%

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh)

Third rank

Priyanshi Saboo

343/400

85.75%

Bhopal

Minal Agarwal

343/400

85.75%

Surat

CA Foundation Result Statistics 2022

Candidates can check out the previous year's statistics below:

Particulars

Male

Female

Total

Number of candidates appeared

68294

57721

126015

Number of candidates passed

20195

16669

36864

Pass percentage

29.57

28.88

29.25

