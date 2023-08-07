ICAI CA Foundation Toppers List June 2023: Check Toppers Name, Pass Percentage and Merit List Here!

CA Foundation Toppers June 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has declared the CA Foundation result today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the results on the official website: icai.org by entering their login credentials. The scorecard carries important information such as marks obtained by the candidate in each subject, total marks, and rank secured. Along with the result declaration, the institute also releases the pass percentage and toppers list. The CA Foundation Toppers 2023 List will carry the names of candidates who bagged the highest top ranks in the entrance exam. CA Foundation exam was conducted from June 24 to 30, 2023 in offline mode.

CA Foundation June 2023 Result Link Click Here

CA Foundation Toppers List 2022

Candidates can check out the list of CA Foundation Previous Years' Toppers along with the scores secured by them in the table given below:

Rank Name of candidate Scores (Out of 400) 1 Bhageria Tanay 366 2 P Jai Aditya 355 3 Bandi Phanindra Kumar 354 4 Eshita Kabra 351 5 Deepali 348

CA Foundation Toppers List 2020

Check out the list of CA Foundation previous year toppers below:

Particulars Name Marks Percentage City First rank Puneet Agrawal 361/400 90.25% Bharatpur Nidhi Dinesh Kumar Lalwani 361/400 90.25% Ichalkaranji Second rank Chinmay Bengani 359/400 89.75% Coimbatore Third rank Prasanna Kumar Prafull Surana 357/400 89.25% Nashik

CA Foundation 2019 Toppers List (November Session)

Candidates can check out the previous year's toppers below:

Particulars Name Marks Percentage City First rank Saina Agarwal 365/400 91.25% Kalahandi Second rank Aksha Mohammed Faruk Memon 362/400 90.50% Ahmedabad Sameer 362/400 90.50% Rohtak Third rank Shubham Bhagwan Taparia 361/400 90.25% Satara

CA Foundation June 2019 Toppers

Check out the toppers list below:

Particulars Name Marks Percentage City First rank Rajat Sachin Rathi 350/400 87.50% Pune Second rank Kalivarapu Sai Srikar 344/400 86% Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh)

Third rank Priyanshi Saboo 343/400 85.75% Bhopal Minal Agarwal 343/400 85.75% Surat

CA Foundation Result Statistics 2022

Candidates can check out the previous year's statistics below:

Particulars Male Female Total Number of candidates appeared 68294 57721 126015 Number of candidates passed 20195 16669 36864 Pass percentage 29.57 28.88 29.25

Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation Result Live Updates: Check ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 Time, Score Card, Toppers List, and PDF Download Link Here