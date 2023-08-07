ICAI CA Foundation Toppers List June 2023: Check Toppers Name, Pass Percentage and Merit List Here!

CA Foundation Toppers June 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has declared the CA Foundation result today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the results on the official website: icai.org by entering their login credentials. The scorecard carries important information such as marks obtained by the candidate in each subject, total marks, and rank secured. Along with the result declaration, the institute also releases the pass percentage and toppers list. The CA Foundation Toppers 2023 List will carry the names of candidates who bagged the highest top ranks in the entrance exam. CA Foundation exam was conducted from June 24 to 30, 2023 in offline mode.
CA Foundation June 2023 Result Link
CA Foundation Toppers List 2022
Candidates can check out the list of CA Foundation Previous Years' Toppers along with the scores secured by them in the table given below:
|
Rank
|
Name of candidate
|
Scores (Out of 400)
|
1
|
Bhageria Tanay
|
366
|
2
|
P Jai Aditya
|
355
|
3
|
Bandi Phanindra Kumar
|
354
|
4
|
Eshita Kabra
|
351
|
5
|
Deepali
|
348
CA Foundation Toppers List 2020
Check out the list of CA Foundation previous year toppers below:
|
Particulars
|
Name
|
Marks
|
Percentage
|
City
|
First rank
|
Puneet Agrawal
|
361/400
|
90.25%
|
Bharatpur
|
Nidhi Dinesh Kumar Lalwani
|
361/400
|
90.25%
|
Ichalkaranji
|
Second rank
|
Chinmay Bengani
|
359/400
|
89.75%
|
Coimbatore
|
Third rank
|
Prasanna Kumar Prafull Surana
|
357/400
|
89.25%
|
Nashik
CA Foundation 2019 Toppers List (November Session)
Candidates can check out the previous year's toppers below:
|
Particulars
|
Name
|
Marks
|
Percentage
|
City
|
First rank
|
Saina Agarwal
|
365/400
|
91.25%
|
Kalahandi
|
Second rank
|
Aksha Mohammed Faruk Memon
|
362/400
|
90.50%
|
Ahmedabad
|
Sameer
|
362/400
|
90.50%
|
Rohtak
|
Third rank
|
Shubham Bhagwan Taparia
|
361/400
|
90.25%
|
Satara
CA Foundation June 2019 Toppers
Check out the toppers list below:
|
Particulars
|
Name
|
Marks
|
Percentage
|
City
|
First rank
|
Rajat Sachin Rathi
|
350/400
|
87.50%
|
Pune
|
Second rank
|
Kalivarapu Sai Srikar
|
344/400
|
86%
|
Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh)
|
Third rank
|
Priyanshi Saboo
|
343/400
|
85.75%
|
Bhopal
|
Minal Agarwal
|
343/400
|
85.75%
|
Surat
CA Foundation Result Statistics 2022
Candidates can check out the previous year's statistics below:
|
Particulars
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
Number of candidates appeared
|
68294
|
57721
|
126015
|
Number of candidates passed
|
20195
|
16669
|
36864
|
Pass percentage
|
29.57
|
28.88
|
29.25
