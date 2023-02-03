ICAI CA May-June 2023 Registration Starts, Check Exam Dates Here

ICAI CA May-June 2023 Registration Begins: As per the latest updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the registration process for CA May-June Session Exams 2023 from today-February 3, 2023. Candidates willing to appear in the CA Foundation, Main and Post Qualification Course exam can fill out the application form on the official website i.e. eservices.icai.org
Candidates can fill out the ICAI CA 2023 Exam form till February 24, 2023. However, they can also submit their form till March 3, 2023, by paying Rs 600 as late charges. Afterward, the authorities will open the application correction window for candidates to make certain changes. Candidates can check out the entire ICAI CA May-June 2023 Exam Schedule below.
ICAI CA May-June Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)
ICAI CA May-June 2023 Exam Dates
|
Event
|
Foundation
|
Intermediate
|
Final
|
Release of exam form
|
February 3, 2023,
|
February 3, 2023
|
February 3, 2023
|
Last date for filling the exam date without late fee
|
February 24, 2023
|
February 24, 2023
|
February 24, 2023
|
Deadline for filling exam form with late fee (of Rs. 600)
|
March 3, 2023
|
March 3, 2023
|
March 03, 2023
|
Correction window
|
March 4 to March 10, 2023
|
March 4 to March 10, 2023
|
March 04 - March 10, 2023
|
CA Final 2022 exam date
|
June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 20232
|
Group I- May 03, 06, 08, and 10, 2023
Group II- May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023
|
Group I- May 02, 04, 07, and 09, 2023
Group II- May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023
How to Register for ICAI CA May-June 2023?
The authorities have released the ICAI CA May-June 2023 exam form. Candidates can fill out the exam form on the official website i.e. eservices.icai.org by following these steps-
- Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.eservices.icai.org
- Step 2: Click on First-time user
- Step 3: Register with the required details
- Step 4: Now, login with registered ID and password
- Step 5: Fill in ICAI CA May-June 2023 application form
- Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee
- Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout
Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation Dec 2022 Result Declared at icai.org. Get Direct Link HereREGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES