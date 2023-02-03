    ICAI CA May-June 2023 Registration Starts, Check Exam Dates Here

    The ICAI CA May-June 2023 application process has been started at eservices.icai.org. Candidates must fill out the exam form before the respective deadlines. Check Exam Schedule Here

    Updated: Feb 3, 2023 16:52 IST
    ICAI CA May-June 2023 Registration Begins: As per the latest updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the registration process for CA May-June Session Exams 2023 from today-February 3, 2023. Candidates willing to appear in the CA Foundation, Main and Post Qualification Course exam can fill out the application form on the official website i.e. eservices.icai.org

    Candidates can fill out the ICAI CA 2023 Exam form till February 24, 2023. However, they can also submit their form till March 3, 2023, by paying Rs 600 as late charges. Afterward, the authorities will open the application correction window for candidates to make certain changes. Candidates can check out the entire ICAI CA May-June 2023 Exam Schedule below.

    ICAI CA May-June Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

    ICAI CA May-June 2023 Exam Dates

    Event

    Foundation

    Intermediate

    Final

    Release of exam form

    February 3, 2023,

    February 3, 2023

    February 3, 2023

    Last date for filling the exam date without late fee

    February 24, 2023

    February 24, 2023

    February 24, 2023

    Deadline for filling exam form with late fee (of Rs. 600)

    March 3, 2023

    March 3, 2023

    March 03, 2023

    Correction window

    March 4 to March 10, 2023

    March 4 to March 10, 2023

    March 04 - March 10, 2023

    CA Final 2022 exam date

    June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 20232

    Group I- May 03, 06, 08, and 10, 2023

    Group II- May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023

    Group I- May 02, 04, 07, and 09, 2023

    Group II- May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023

    How to Register for ICAI CA May-June 2023?

    The authorities have released the ICAI CA May-June 2023 exam form. Candidates can fill out the exam form on the official website i.e. eservices.icai.org by following these steps-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.eservices.icai.org
    • Step 2: Click on First-time user
    • Step 3: Register with the required details
    • Step 4: Now, login with registered ID and password
    • Step 5: Fill in ICAI CA May-June 2023 application form
    • Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee
    • Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
