ICAI CA May-June 2023 Registration Starts, Check Exam Dates Here

ICAI CA May-June 2023 Registration Begins: As per the latest updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the registration process for CA May-June Session Exams 2023 from today-February 3, 2023. Candidates willing to appear in the CA Foundation, Main and Post Qualification Course exam can fill out the application form on the official website i.e. eservices.icai.org

Candidates can fill out the ICAI CA 2023 Exam form till February 24, 2023. However, they can also submit their form till March 3, 2023, by paying Rs 600 as late charges. Afterward, the authorities will open the application correction window for candidates to make certain changes. Candidates can check out the entire ICAI CA May-June 2023 Exam Schedule below.

ICAI CA May-June Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

ICAI CA May-June 2023 Exam Dates

Event Foundation Intermediate Final Release of exam form February 3, 2023, February 3, 2023 February 3, 2023 Last date for filling the exam date without late fee February 24, 2023 February 24, 2023 February 24, 2023 Deadline for filling exam form with late fee (of Rs. 600) March 3, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 03, 2023 Correction window March 4 to March 10, 2023 March 4 to March 10, 2023 March 04 - March 10, 2023 CA Final 2022 exam date June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 20232 Group I- May 03, 06, 08, and 10, 2023 Group II- May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023 Group I- May 02, 04, 07, and 09, 2023 Group II- May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023

How to Register for ICAI CA May-June 2023?

The authorities have released the ICAI CA May-June 2023 exam form. Candidates can fill out the exam form on the official website i.e. eservices.icai.org by following these steps-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e.eservices.icai.org

Step 2: Click on First-time user

Step 3: Register with the required details

Step 4: Now, login with registered ID and password

Step 5: Fill in ICAI CA May-June 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

