ICAI CA Nov 2023 Foundation, Inter, Final Exam Date Announced, Check Official Tweet Here

ICAI CA November Exam 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has released the schedule of the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examination for November session 2023 today, July 5, in online mode. As per the given schedule, the online registration will start on August 2, 2023. Candidates who are interested in applying for the ICAI CA November 2023 examination can check and download the schedule from the official website: icai.org.
According to the schedule, the last date to submit the ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exam is August 23, 2023. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions carefully before filling out the registration form.
ICAI CA November Exam 2023 Registration Dates
Candidates can check the registration dates of the ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final November session exams 2023 in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Online registration commences
|
August 2, 2023
|
Last date to register for the ICAI CA November-December exam
|
August 23, 2023
|
Last date to submit online application form with late fee
|
August 30, 2023
Check the official Tweet below:
Important Announcement - Schedule of ICAI Chartered Accountancy Final, Intermediate & Foundation Exams for Students & PQC Exams for Members(November - December 2023 Attempt)— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) July 5, 2023
Apply
Students - https://t.co/X96ZtXmPl2
Members - https://t.co/wWKlj1vF0t
Detailshttps://t.co/cOxV6ktskX pic.twitter.com/u5qWWdfTbK
ICAI CA November Session 2023 Exam Schedule
Candidates who are appearing for the ICAI CA November session examinations can check the important dates given in the table below:
Exam
Dates
Foundation Course
December 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2023
Intermediate Course
Group I
Group II
November 2, 4, 6, and 8, 2023
November 10, 13, 15, and 17, 2023
Final Course
Group I
Group II
November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2023
November 9, 11, 14, and 16, 2023
How to register for the ICAI CA November Session exam 2023 online?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to register for the ICAI CA November-December examinations online.
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI: icai.org
Step 2: Click on the CA candidate portal available on the homepage
Step 3: Complete the new registration by entering the required details in the registration form
Step 4: Login using the newly generated credentials
Step 5: Enter all the details in ICAI CA the application form
Step 6: Make the payment of the application fee and click on the final submit button
