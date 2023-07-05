ICAI CA Nov 2023 Foundation, Inter, Final Exam Date Announced, Check Official Tweet Here

ICAI CA November Exam 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has released the schedule of the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examination for November session 2023 today, July 5, in online mode. As per the given schedule, the online registration will start on August 2, 2023. Candidates who are interested in applying for the ICAI CA November 2023 examination can check and download the schedule from the official website: icai.org.

According to the schedule, the last date to submit the ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exam is August 23, 2023. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions carefully before filling out the registration form.

ICAI CA November Exam 2023 Registration Dates

Candidates can check the registration dates of the ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final November session exams 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Online registration commences August 2, 2023 Last date to register for the ICAI CA November-December exam August 23, 2023 Last date to submit online application form with late fee August 30, 2023

Check the official Tweet below:

Important Announcement - Schedule of ICAI Chartered Accountancy Final, Intermediate & Foundation Exams for Students & PQC Exams for Members(November - December 2023 Attempt)

Apply

Students - https://t.co/X96ZtXmPl2

Members - https://t.co/wWKlj1vF0t

Detailshttps://t.co/cOxV6ktskX pic.twitter.com/u5qWWdfTbK — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) July 5, 2023