  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ICAI CA Toppers List 2023 Released: Akshay Jain tops CA final May exam, Y Gokul Sai Sreekar is Inter topper

ICAI CA Toppers List 2023 Released: Akshay Jain tops CA final May exam, Y Gokul Sai Sreekar is Inter topper

ICAI CA Toppers List 2023 OUT: As per updates, Jain Akshay Ramesh has secured the AIR 1 in CA final exams whereas Y Gokul Sai Sreekar obtained AIR 1 in CA inter results 2023. Check ICAI CA intermediate and final toppers names and scores here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 5, 2023 17:12 IST
ICAI CA Toppers List 2023 Released
ICAI CA Toppers List 2023 Released

ICAI CA Toppers List 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the final and inter results today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website: icai.org or icai.nic.in. They have to use their login credentials to download their result and ICAI CA merit list 2023 for final and inter. 

This year, Akshay Ramesh Jain has topped the CA final exam followed by Kalpesh Jain G, and Prakhar Varshney.In the CA Inter exams, Y Gokul Sai Sreekar is all Indian rank (AIR) 1 followed by Noor Singla and Kavya Sandeep Kothari. 

A total of 39,195 candidates appeared in both groups, out of which 4,014 candidates passed the CA inter exam and recorded a pass percentage of 10.24%. As per the CA final result 2023, 25,841 candidates appeared, of which 2,152 cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage is 8.33%.

ICAI CA Final Toppers List 2023

Candidates can check the CA final toppers name below: 

Names

Pass percentage 

Marks 

City

Jain Akshay Ramesh

77%

616/800

Ahmedabad

Kalpesh Jain G

75.38%

603/800

Chennai

Prakhar Varshney

71.75%

574/800

New Delhi

CA Inter Toppers List 2023

This year, the top three candidates have secured 688, 682 and 678 out of 800. Check the name and pass percentage of CA Intermediate toppers: 

Names

Pass percentage 

Marks 

City

Y Gokul Sai Sreekar

86%

688/800

Hyderabad

Noor Singla

85.25%

682/800

Patiala

Kavya Sandeep Kothari

84.75%

678/800

Mumbai

ICAI CA Final Result 2023 Statistics

Along with the declaration of results, the officials have also released the pass percentage and other statistics. Check the table below: 

Groups 

No. of candidates appeared

No. of candidates passed

Pass percentage 

Group I

57,067

6,795

11.91%

Group II

61,844

19,438

31.43%

Both Group

25,841

2,152

8.33%

ICAI CA Inter May Result 2023 Statistics

Candidates can check below the table to know CA Inter pass percentage and other statistics: 

Groups 

No. of candidates appeared

No. of candidates passed

Pass percentage 

Group I

100781

19,103

18.95%

Group II

81,956

19,208

23.44%

Both Group

39,195

2,014

10.24% 

Also read: ICAI Inter, Final Result 2023 Declared at icai.nic.in, get download link here, 13,430 students qualify

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023