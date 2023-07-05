ICAI CA Toppers List 2023 Released: Akshay Jain tops CA final May exam, Y Gokul Sai Sreekar is Inter topper

ICAI CA Toppers List 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the final and inter results today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website: icai.org or icai.nic.in. They have to use their login credentials to download their result and ICAI CA merit list 2023 for final and inter.

This year, Akshay Ramesh Jain has topped the CA final exam followed by Kalpesh Jain G, and Prakhar Varshney.In the CA Inter exams, Y Gokul Sai Sreekar is all Indian rank (AIR) 1 followed by Noor Singla and Kavya Sandeep Kothari.

A total of 39,195 candidates appeared in both groups, out of which 4,014 candidates passed the CA inter exam and recorded a pass percentage of 10.24%. As per the CA final result 2023, 25,841 candidates appeared, of which 2,152 cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage is 8.33%.

ICAI CA Final Toppers List 2023

Candidates can check the CA final toppers name below:

Names Pass percentage Marks City Jain Akshay Ramesh 77% 616/800 Ahmedabad Kalpesh Jain G 75.38% 603/800 Chennai Prakhar Varshney 71.75% 574/800 New Delhi

CA Inter Toppers List 2023

This year, the top three candidates have secured 688, 682 and 678 out of 800. Check the name and pass percentage of CA Intermediate toppers:

Names Pass percentage Marks City Y Gokul Sai Sreekar 86% 688/800 Hyderabad Noor Singla 85.25% 682/800 Patiala Kavya Sandeep Kothari 84.75% 678/800 Mumbai

ICAI CA Final Result 2023 Statistics

Along with the declaration of results, the officials have also released the pass percentage and other statistics. Check the table below:

Groups No. of candidates appeared No. of candidates passed Pass percentage Group I 57,067 6,795 11.91% Group II 61,844 19,438 31.43% Both Group 25,841 2,152 8.33%

ICAI CA Inter May Result 2023 Statistics

Candidates can check below the table to know CA Inter pass percentage and other statistics:

Groups No. of candidates appeared No. of candidates passed Pass percentage Group I 100781 19,103 18.95% Group II 81,956 19,208 23.44% Both Group 39,195 2,014 10.24%

