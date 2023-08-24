ICAI CA November 2023 Registration Window With Late Fee Open Until August 30

ICAI CA Application With Late Fee: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will close the ICAI CA November-December 2023 registration window with a late fee on August 30, 2023. The window for students to complete the registration without the late fee closed on August 23, 2023. Candidates yet to submit their registrations can now visit the website until August 30 and submit their applications with a late fee of Rs. 600.

ICAI is scheduled to conduct the CA 2023 foundation, intermediate, and final exams in November-December. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams are required to register for the same through the link available on the official website. Candidates will also be provided with a window to make corrections to their ICAI CA application. Students who have completed their registration and application process can visit the official website between September 1 to 7, 2023 to make changes to the application form.

ICAI CA 2023 Application Schedule

ICAI CA events 2023 ICAI CA exam dates 2023 Registration Process starts August 2, 2023 Registration Process ends (without late fee) August 23, 2023 Registration Process ends (with late fee) August 30, 2023 Form correction window September 1 to 7, 2023

ICAI CA November-December Exam Schedule

CA Intermediate exam dates (Group I) November 2, 4, 6 and 8, 2023 CA Intermediate exam dates (Group II) November 10, 13, 15 and 17, 2023 CA Final exam dates (Group I) November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2023 CA Final exam dates (Group II) November 9, 11, 14 and 16, 2023

ICAI CA 2023 Registrations

The CA registration window is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the ICAI CA registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Click on the online services link

Step 3: Enter the details in the registration process

Step 4: Fill out the CA application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

