ICAI CA Registration 2023 Begins for November Session Today; Apply at icai.org

ICAI CA Registration 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has begun the registration process for the November/December session of the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examinations. 

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 2, 2023 14:20 IST
ICAI CA Registration 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will begin the ICAI CA registration process today: August 2, 2023. Candidates who wish to apply for foundation, intermediate, and final examinations for the November/December session can visit the official website: icai.org.

According to the official schedule, the last date for ICAI CA registration 2023 without a late fee is August 23. However, candidates can also apply till August 30, by paying additional charges. If the candidates have made mistakes while filling out the form, they will be allowed to make changes later. 

ICAI CA Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Today)

The direct link to apply is given below:

CA Registration Login

Click Here

ICAI CA 2023 Important Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Particulars

Dates

ICAI CA Registration 2023 begins

August 2, 2023

Registration Ends without late fee

August 23, 2023

Registration Ends with late fee

August 30, 2023

Form correction window

September 1 to 7, 2023

CA Foundation exam 

December 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2023

CA Intermediate exam (Group I)

November 2, 4, 6, and 8, 2023

CA Intermediate exam (Group II)

November 10, 13, 15, and 17, 2023

CA Final exam dates (Group I)

November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2023

CA Final exam dates (Group II)

November 9, 11, 14, and 16, 2023

INTT-AT exams

November 9 and 11, 2023

IRM Technical exams (Module I to IV)

November 9, 11, 14, and 16, 2023

ICAI CA Registration 2023: Steps to Apply for Foundation, Inter, and Final Exams

Candidates can follow the below steps to register for exams below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the examination tab

Step 3: Now, go to the examination portal and click on the registration link

Step 4: Complete registration and then login

Step 5: Fill out the form and upload relevant documents

Step 6: Pay the required fee and submit

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

