ICAI CA Registration 2023 Begins for November Session Today; Apply at icai.org

ICAI CA Registration 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will begin the ICAI CA registration process today: August 2, 2023. Candidates who wish to apply for foundation, intermediate, and final examinations for the November/December session can visit the official website: icai.org.
According to the official schedule, the last date for ICAI CA registration 2023 without a late fee is August 23. However, candidates can also apply till August 30, by paying additional charges. If the candidates have made mistakes while filling out the form, they will be allowed to make changes later.
ICAI CA Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Today)
The direct link to apply is given below:
|
CA Registration Login
ICAI CA 2023 Important Dates
Check out the mandatory events below:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
ICAI CA Registration 2023 begins
|
August 2, 2023
|
Registration Ends without late fee
|
August 23, 2023
|
Registration Ends with late fee
|
August 30, 2023
|
Form correction window
|
September 1 to 7, 2023
|
CA Foundation exam
|
December 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2023
|
CA Intermediate exam (Group I)
|
November 2, 4, 6, and 8, 2023
|
CA Intermediate exam (Group II)
|
November 10, 13, 15, and 17, 2023
|
CA Final exam dates (Group I)
|
November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2023
|
CA Final exam dates (Group II)
|
November 9, 11, 14, and 16, 2023
|
INTT-AT exams
|
November 9 and 11, 2023
|
IRM Technical exams (Module I to IV)
|
November 9, 11, 14, and 16, 2023
ICAI CA Registration 2023: Steps to Apply for Foundation, Inter, and Final Exams
Candidates can follow the below steps to register for exams below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: icai.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the examination tab
Step 3: Now, go to the examination portal and click on the registration link
Step 4: Complete registration and then login
Step 5: Fill out the form and upload relevant documents
Step 6: Pay the required fee and submit
Step 7: Take a printout for future reference
Also Read: OFSS Bihar 3rd selection list 2023 releases at ofssbihar.in, get direct link here to check BSEB Inter admission list