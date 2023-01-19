ICAI’s Career Counselling Programme Records Maximum Student Participation, Check Details Here

ICAI Super Mega Career Counselling Programme: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has set a big record as a great number of students took part in the super mega career counselling programme. As per the latest news, a total of 1,60,648 candidates from class 9th till graduation were a part of career counselling.

The first drive of the super mega career counselling programme was conducted on October 31, 2022, and the second drive was organised on November 26, 2022, by five regional councils and 124 branches of the ICAI. Irrespective of the age group, students from all age groups participated in the event.

Apart from them, some principals, teachers, and career counsellors also participated in this super mega career counselling programme. This has made ICAI the 1st organisation to enter into the Asia Book of Records under this category.

ICAI Convocation to Grant Membership Certificate to New CAs

Meanwhile, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released an official notification pertaining to the convocation ceremony. As per the updates, the convocation will be organized at 16 centers across the country to grant membership certificates to the newly joined Chartered Accountants (CA). The convocation ceremony is due on January 24 and 25, 2023.

Furthermore, the notice mentioned that eligible members will be contacted individually for providing details of the venue, timings, etc. by the respective Regional Offices. Through this, their participation in the convocation ceremony will also be confirmed.

ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Result 2022

ICAI recently announced the CA Final and Intermediate results on the official website i.e. icai.org. Harsh Choudhary topped the ICAI CA Final Exam and Diksha Goyal came first in the ICAI CA Intermediate Examination.

