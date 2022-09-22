ICAR AIEEA 2022 Answer Key Released at icar.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

ICAR AIEEA 2022 Answer Key: The ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA) 2022 Answer Key is now available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the ICAR AIEEA 2022 Examinations can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency to check the Provisional Answer Key.

ICAR AIEEA 2022 Answer Key Official notification

To check the ICAR AIEEA 2022 Provisional Answer Key students are required to visit the official website and enter the ICAR Application number and password and Application number and date of birth in the link provided.

ICAR AIEEA Answer Key

With the help of the ICAR AIEEA 2022 Answer Key students will be able to cross-check the answers marks in the exams with the answers mentioned on the provisional answer key. Candidates can get an estimate of the marks they can secure in the examinations and their chances of qualifying within the cutoff list and securing the minimum marks required.

Along with releasing the ICAI AIEEA 2022 Answer Key, the facility for students to raise objections against the answer key has also been opened. Students who have doubts about the answer key given can visit the official website and raise objections along with submitting the requisite fee for each challenge raised.

ICAR AIEEA 2022 Provisional Answer Key: Objection and Answer Key Challenge

When the answer key is released, the conducting body also provides students with a chance to raise objections and challenge the answer key in case there are any complaints. Candidates can check through the steps given here to raise the ICAR AIEEA 2022 provisional answer key objection.

Step 1: Visit the ICAR AIEEA 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the Answer Key link available on the homepage

Step 3: Log in to check the answer key

Step 4: Click on the objection link and raise the objection

Step 5: Submit the fee based on the number of objections raised

Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

With the provisional answer key out, the results of the ICAR AIEEA 2022 exams will be announced shortly. The National Testing Agency will take into consideration the objections raised by the students based on which the final answer key and the results will be announced.

