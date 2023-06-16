ICAR AIEEA 2023 Application Dates Extended to June 23, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

The National Testing Agency has extended the last date of ICAR AIEEA applications. According to the revised schedule, the applications which were to close on June 16, 2023, will now be available until June 23, 2023. Those who wish to register for the ICAR Entrance Examinations 2023 [AIEEA(PG) and AICEJRF/SRF(Ph.D)] can now visit the official website until June 23, to complete the registration and application process.

NTA has revised the schedule for the application process, application fee submission, and application correction. The last date for the submission of the online application and application fee is June 23, 2023, while candidates can make necessary changes in the application from June 25 to 27, 2023.

ICAR AIEEA 2023 applications are available on the official website - icar.nta.nic.in. A direct link for students to submit their entrance applications are also available here.

ICAR AIEEA PG - Click Here

AICEJRF/SRF PhD - Click Here

ICAR AIEEA 2023 Revised Schedule

Candidates can check here the revised schedule for the ICAR AIEEA 2023 exams.

Particulars Existing Schedule Revised Schedule Online submission of application June 16, 2023 June 23, 2023 Last date for successful transaction of fee June 16, 2023 June 23, 2023 Correction in particulars of application form June 18 to 20, 2023 June 25 to 27, 2023

How to Apply for ICAR AIEEA 2023 Exams

The application link for AIEEA 2023 PG and Ph.D. programmes is available on the official website of AIEEA. Candidates can complete the applications for the PG and Ph.D. programme through the link given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA ICAR AIEEA

Step 2: Click on the AIEEA PG/Ph.D. Applications

Step 3: Enter the required information and complete the registration process

Step 4: Fill out the necessary information in the AIEEA 2023 application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee through the online link

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

