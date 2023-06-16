ICAR AIEEA 2023 Application Dates Extended to June 23, Get Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency has extended the last date of ICAR AIEEA applications. According to the revised schedule, the applications which were to close on June 16, 2023, will now be available until June 23, 2023. Those who wish to register for the ICAR Entrance Examinations 2023 [AIEEA(PG) and AICEJRF/SRF(Ph.D)] can now visit the official website until June 23, to complete the registration and application process.
NTA has revised the schedule for the application process, application fee submission, and application correction. The last date for the submission of the online application and application fee is June 23, 2023, while candidates can make necessary changes in the application from June 25 to 27, 2023.
ICAR AIEEA 2023 applications are available on the official website - icar.nta.nic.in. A direct link for students to submit their entrance applications are also available here.
ICAR AIEEA PG - Click Here
AICEJRF/SRF PhD - Click Here
ICAR AIEEA 2023 Revised Schedule
Candidates can check here the revised schedule for the ICAR AIEEA 2023 exams.
|
Particulars
|
Existing Schedule
|
Revised Schedule
|
Online submission of application
|
June 16, 2023
|
June 23, 2023
|
Last date for successful transaction of fee
|
June 16, 2023
|
June 23, 2023
|
Correction in particulars of application form
|
June 18 to 20, 2023
|
June 25 to 27, 2023
How to Apply for ICAR AIEEA 2023 Exams
The application link for AIEEA 2023 PG and Ph.D. programmes is available on the official website of AIEEA. Candidates can complete the applications for the PG and Ph.D. programme through the link given here.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA ICAR AIEEA
Step 2: Click on the AIEEA PG/Ph.D. Applications
Step 3: Enter the required information and complete the registration process
Step 4: Fill out the necessary information in the AIEEA 2023 application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee through the online link
Step 6: Click on the final submission link
Also Read: JEE Advanced Final Answer Key 2023 Date and Time, Know When And Where to Download JEE Advanced Official Answer Key PDF