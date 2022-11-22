ICAR AIEEA Rank Card 2022 (Released): Check Scores for PG, PhD Programmes at icarexam.net

ICAR AIEEA 2022: As per the recent updates, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research has released ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) rank card 2022 for PG and PhD programmes. Candidates can check their ICAR AIEEA rank card 2022 at the official website - icarexam.net. They will be able to download the ICAR AIEEA rank card 2022 by using - application number and password.

It has been stated on the website that - "PG and PhD Candidates can download their rank card." It has also been informed that the ICAR AIEEA counselling 2022 schedule for PG and PhD programmes will be released soon. As per updates, the ICAR AIEEA counselling will be conducted online.

ICAR AIEEA Rank Card 2022 for PG and PhD - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check ICAR AIEEA Rank Card 2022 for PG and PhD?

ICAR AIEEA rank card has been released separately for candidates belonging to the reserved category. However, the procedure to download the ICAR AIEEA 2022 rankcard is same for all. They can go through the steps to know how to download ICAR AIEEA rankcard -

1st Step - Go to the official website of ICAR council - icarexam.net.

2nd Step - On the homepage, Click on - Applicant Login.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the application and password.

5th Step - Now, clcik on the submit tab.

6th Step - ICAR AIEEA rank card will appear on the screen.

As per the information available, the ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) rank card will include important information such as - candidate's name, name of the opted programme, category, gender, score and qualifying rank. Also, the rank card of ICAR AIEEA decides which candidates will be admitted to specific graduate and postgraduate programmes.

What After the Release of ICAR AIEEA Rank Card 2022?

Now, that the rank card of ICAR AIEEA has been released, it is expected that, the officials will soon release the counselling details for admission. The council will release the ICAR AIEEA 2022 seat matrix based on which candidates can fill their choices and preferences.

Based on the candidates and choices filled by them, the officials will release the seat allotment result and the qualified candidates have to complete online document verification and pay the admission fee to claim their seats.

