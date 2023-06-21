  1. Home
ICAR PG, PhD Entrance Exam 2023 date announced, check notice pdf here

ICAR PG, PhD Exam Dates 2023: NTA has released the PG and PhD entrance exam dates for admission to the ICAR at icar.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be held in July 9, 2023. The admit card for ICAR AIEEA 2023 will be released soon online. Check notice pdf here 

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 21, 2023 16:48 IST
ICAR PG, PhD Exam Dates 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam date for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) 2023. As per the notification released, the ICAR PG and PhD exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2023. The exam will be held in 89 cities across the country in English. The exams are held for admission to the Post Graduate and Doctoral Degree programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

NTA while announcing the ICAR PG and PhD entrance exam dates stated, “The date of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on.” The online application window for ICAR PG and PhD is open till June 23 upto 5 PM. The correction window will be open from June 25 to 27, 2023.

ICAR PG, PhD Application Link 2023 

Candidates can check the application link to apply for ICAR AIEEA PG and PhD. Check the table below: 

Subjects 

Download Link 

ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD)

Direct Link (Available Now)

ICAR AIEEA (PG) 

Direct Link (Available Now)

ICAR PG, PhD 2023 Exam Dates 

Candidates can below the table to know the exam and other related dates here: 

Events 

Dates 

Last date to apply for ICAR PG, PhD

June 23, 2023 by 5 PM

ICAR PG/PhD application correction window

June 25 to 27, 2023

ICAR PG and PhD exam

July 9, 2023

 Check ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD Exam Date 2023 Notice PDF Here

How to apply for ICAR PG and PhD 2023? 

AIEEA PG and AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) application form can be filled in online mode. Those interested can go through the steps to know to apply for ICAR PG and PhD: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: icar.nta.nic.in
  • Step 2: Under Candidate Activity, click on the registration link for the desired course
  • Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Register and then login again
  • Step 5: Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the application fees
  • Step 6: Submit, download and take a printout for future reference

