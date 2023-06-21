ICAR PG, PhD Entrance Exam 2023 date announced, check notice pdf here

ICAR PG, PhD Exam Dates 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam date for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) 2023. As per the notification released, the ICAR PG and PhD exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2023. The exam will be held in 89 cities across the country in English. The exams are held for admission to the Post Graduate and Doctoral Degree programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

NTA while announcing the ICAR PG and PhD entrance exam dates stated, “The date of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on.” The online application window for ICAR PG and PhD is open till June 23 upto 5 PM. The correction window will be open from June 25 to 27, 2023.

ICAR PG, PhD Application Link 2023

Candidates can check the application link to apply for ICAR AIEEA PG and PhD. Check the table below:

ICAR PG, PhD 2023 Exam Dates

Candidates can below the table to know the exam and other related dates here:

Events Dates Last date to apply for ICAR PG, PhD June 23, 2023 by 5 PM ICAR PG/PhD application correction window June 25 to 27, 2023 ICAR PG and PhD exam July 9, 2023

Check ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD Exam Date 2023 Notice PDF Here

How to apply for ICAR PG and PhD 2023?

AIEEA PG and AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) application form can be filled in online mode. Those interested can go through the steps to know to apply for ICAR PG and PhD:

Step 1: Go to the official website: icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Under Candidate Activity, click on the registration link for the desired course

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Register and then login again

Step 5: Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the application fees

Step 6: Submit, download and take a printout for future reference

Also Read: NEET Counselling: NMC to Conduct Common Counselling from 2024, Check Details Here