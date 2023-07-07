  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023 Released for Intermediate, Final Exam; Download Here

ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023 Released for Intermediate, Final Exam; Download Here

ICMAI CMA admit card 2023 has been issued for intermediate and final exams. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam can download the hall ticket on the official website by entering the login information.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 7, 2023 16:15 IST
ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023 Released
ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023 Released

ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) admit cards for intermediate and final exams. The registered candidates can download the ICAMAI CMA 2023 admit card on the official website: icmai.in by entering the login information. 

According to the official schedule, the ICMAI CMA June 2023 exams for final and intermediate courses will begin on July 15 and continue till July 22, 2023. Candidates are required to carry the ICMAI CMA admit card 2023 to the exam hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside. 

ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the hall ticket is given below:

CMA Admit Card 2023 Official Link

Click Here

ICMAI CMA Final Exam Dates 2023

Check out the complete timetable for final exams below:

Subject (Syllabus 2016)

Subject (Syllabus 2022)

Date

Corporate Laws & Compliance (P-13)

Corporate and Economic Laws (P-13)

July 15

Corporate Financial Reporting (P-17)

Cost and Management Audit (P-17)

July 16

Strategic Financial Management (P-14)

Strategic Financial Management (P-14)

July 17

Indirect Tax Laws & Practice (P-18)

Corporate Financial Reporting (P-18)

July 18

Strategic Cost Management – Decision Making (P-15)

Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-15)

July 19

Cost & Management Audit (P-19)

Indirect Tax Laws and Practice (P-19)

July 20

Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-16)

Strategic Cost Management (P-16)

July 21

Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20)

Electives (Any one of three Papers)(i) Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20A)(ii) Risk Management in Banking and Insurance (P-20B)(iii) Entrepreneurship and Start-up (P-20C)

July 22

CMA Intermediate Exam 2023 Time table

Check inter exam complete schedule below:

Subject (Syllabus 2016)

Subject (Syllabus 2022)

Date

Financial Accounting (P-05)

Business Laws and Ethics (P-05)

July 15

Operations Management & Strategic Management (P-09)

Operations Management and Strategic Management (P-09)

July 16

Laws & Ethics (P-06)

Financial Accounting (P-06)

July 17

Cost & Management Accounting and Financial Management (P-10)

Corporate Accounting and Auditing (P-10)

July 18

Direct Taxation (P-07)

Direct and Indirect Taxation (P-07)

July 19

Indirect Taxation (P-11)

Financial Management and Business Data Analytics (P-11)

July 20

Cost Accounting (P-08)

Cost Accounting (P-08)

July 21

Company Accounts & Audit (P-12)

Management Accounting (P-12)

July 22

Also Read: NIPER JEE 2023 Admit Card Released, Get Direct Link Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023