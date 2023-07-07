ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023 Released for Intermediate, Final Exam; Download Here

ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) admit cards for intermediate and final exams. The registered candidates can download the ICAMAI CMA 2023 admit card on the official website: icmai.in by entering the login information.

According to the official schedule, the ICMAI CMA June 2023 exams for final and intermediate courses will begin on July 15 and continue till July 22, 2023. Candidates are required to carry the ICMAI CMA admit card 2023 to the exam hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside.

ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the hall ticket is given below:

ICMAI CMA Final Exam Dates 2023

Check out the complete timetable for final exams below:

Subject (Syllabus 2016) Subject (Syllabus 2022) Date Corporate Laws & Compliance (P-13) Corporate and Economic Laws (P-13) July 15 Corporate Financial Reporting (P-17) Cost and Management Audit (P-17) July 16 Strategic Financial Management (P-14) Strategic Financial Management (P-14) July 17 Indirect Tax Laws & Practice (P-18) Corporate Financial Reporting (P-18) July 18 Strategic Cost Management – Decision Making (P-15) Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-15) July 19 Cost & Management Audit (P-19) Indirect Tax Laws and Practice (P-19) July 20 Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-16) Strategic Cost Management (P-16) July 21 Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20) Electives (Any one of three Papers)(i) Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20A)(ii) Risk Management in Banking and Insurance (P-20B)(iii) Entrepreneurship and Start-up (P-20C) July 22

CMA Intermediate Exam 2023 Time table

Check inter exam complete schedule below:

Subject (Syllabus 2016) Subject (Syllabus 2022) Date Financial Accounting (P-05) Business Laws and Ethics (P-05) July 15 Operations Management & Strategic Management (P-09) Operations Management and Strategic Management (P-09) July 16 Laws & Ethics (P-06) Financial Accounting (P-06) July 17 Cost & Management Accounting and Financial Management (P-10) Corporate Accounting and Auditing (P-10) July 18 Direct Taxation (P-07) Direct and Indirect Taxation (P-07) July 19 Indirect Taxation (P-11) Financial Management and Business Data Analytics (P-11) July 20 Cost Accounting (P-08) Cost Accounting (P-08) July 21 Company Accounts & Audit (P-12) Management Accounting (P-12) July 22

