ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exams from 26th April, When will CISCE Board Release 10th, 12th Admit Cards? Details Here

ICSE, ISC Semester 2: As per the recent updates, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to soon release the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th semester 2 admit card 2022. Going as per media reports, earlier, the board official said that "the CISCE Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 is likely to be released by April 17, else it will be available to download next week.”

However, there has been no official announcement regarding the release of ICSE and ISC admit card 2022. Students or school authorities will be able to download the CISCE 2022 admit card at cisce.org. They will have to use the required login credentials to download. Students without carrying ICSE, ISC board exam 2022 admit card will not be allowed to write the exam.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 To Release Soon

With just four days left for the ISC exams 2022, the CISCE board is expected to release the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th admit card anytime soon now. Students will be able to collect the class 10, 12 admit card from their respective schools. The CISCE 10th and 12th admit card 2022 will include details such as name, roll number, centre name, and exam schedule. ICSE Class 10 exams are scheduled to begin from 25th April with English paper and ISC exams 2022 will start on 26th April as per the revised schedule.

Important Instructions Released CISCE For ICSE and ISC Board Exams 2022

Students are advised to use only blue or black pen during the exam to write answers and pencils should be used while drawing the diagrams only.

The CISCE board has allowed students to use Casio fx-82 MS (Scientific Calculator) or calculators of other makes with similar functions.

As per the ISC 12th exam guidelines, students have to write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), index number and subject on the top sheet of the standard answer booklet in the space provided.

Students have to put their signatures at the top of the answer sheet in the space provided. Do not write or scribble anything on the answer sheet.

