ICSE Sem 2 Maths 2022 PDF, Answer Key Link Available: Download Mathematics Question Paper, Student Reviews and Reactions Here

ICSE Sem 2 Maths 2022 Analysis: As per the updates, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted the ICSE Mathematics sem 2 exam today on 2nd May 2022. This year, the ICSE Maths semester 2 exam has been conducted with 50% of the reduced syllabus. Soon after the conduction of exam, students were seen discussing the questions.

As per media reports, some of the students informed that the question paper was tricky. Although experts suggest that ICSE 10th Mathematics question paper was doable. As per the ICSE sample paper pattern, the semester 2 Maths exam was held for 1 hour 30 minutes and the exam was held for 40 marks. The next paper of the ICSE semester 2 exam will be held on 4th May for Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2.

ICSE Semester 2 Mathematics Question Paper with Answer Key PDF - Click Here to Download (Objective Questions Only)

ICSE Sem 2 Maths 2022 Paper Analysis

CISCE board conducted the ICSE Mathematics board exams for semester 2 in offline mode. Some experts have said that the paper was moderate and doable, while students have said that the Maths paper was tricky. Going as per media reports, one of the teacher said that the paper was fine and there is nothing to worry about it. Students should be able to get 30/40, if one were to think of a good attempt.

However, on of the students said that some questions were tricky but it was better than having complete MCQs. Maths is better as a subjective paper. For some the paper was tricky. As of now, there is a mixed reaction from students and teachers.

In the ICSE Maths Class 10 paper, Section A will have objective-type questions, and Section B will have questions with internal choices within them. They could do rough work too in order to solve the questions. Also, the questions were based on the reduced syllabus. Students can check the ICSE Mathematics Question Paper pdf link below (once available) -

Download ICSE Sem 2 Mathematics Question Paper 2022 Here

ICSE Sem 2 Maths 2022 Answer Key

This time, CISCE is expected not to release any answer key for the ICSE class 10 Mathematics for Semester 2. However, many independent coaching centres, teachers and experts might release the ICSE Mathematics answer key and some tentative answer points.

ICSE Sem 2 Maths Paper Held Across India

The Government of Karnataka has declared 2nd May 2022 as a holiday on account of the festival, Eid-ul-Fitr. However, ICSE (Mathematics) Examinations are scheduled to be held on 2nd May 2022, across India and abroad. The council has said that this exam schedule is fixed as the Central Government had declared 3rd May 2022, as a Holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Also Read: Free Education to be offered to children of Kashmiri Pandits in Dakshina Kannada Institution