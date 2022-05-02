Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Free Education to be offered to children of Kashmiri Pandits in Dakshina Kannada Institution

    Children of displaced Kashmiri Pandits to be given free education in Dakshina Kannada's Ambika Mahavidyalaya. Free education to be provided from class 6 to graduation. Check complete details here.

    Published On: May 2, 2022 08:35 IST
    According to recent media reports, an educational institution in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka announced free education for children of Kashmiri Pandits who have been displaced from their homeland and settled elsewhere in the country.

    Ambika Mahavidyalaya of Puttur Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district made the announcement in a press conference. Institution convenor Subramanya Nattoj when speaking to the media stated that he was moved by the plight of Kashmiri Pandits after watching the film ‘The Kashmir Files’.

    He further added that in order to come to a decision he visited Jammu and after studying the situation took the decision to impart free education to the children of all displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

    Nattoj announced the plan of free education for students from class 6 to graduation and also announced free hostel facilities for them. As per reports, the cost of a student's education in an institution will be close to Rs. 80,000 and the facilities to be provided will cost Rs, 50,000 in a year which will be provided for free for the children of Kashmiri Pandits. He further added that four children of Kashmiri Pandits have already been admitted at the institution.

