GPAT Answer Key 2022 Released, Challenge/Objection Window Open until 2nd May on gpat.nta.nic.in

GPAT 2022 Answer Key (Released): As per the latest update, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the GPAT Answer Key 2022 for the recently held entrance exam. The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT Answer Key 2022 was released on 30th April 2022 - Saturday and made available to the candidates online via the official website. Candidates who appeared for the GPAT 2022 entrance test held on 9th April 2022 can now download the provisional answer key for the test by logging onto the exam portal - gpat.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, a soft copy of GPAT Answer Key 2022 can also be downloaded and accessed by the candidates online via the link provided below:

Objection Window Open till 2nd May

With GPAT 2022 Answer Key officially released by the NTA, the apex testing agency has also opened the objection or challenge window for the same. The GPAT Answer Key 2022 released by NTA is provisional in nature and the agency has invited challenges or objections against the same from the candidates who have appeared for the exam. Candidates who feel that the provisional answer key published by the NTA has any errors or discrepancies in the correct answers provided can raise a challenge against it through proper channels and mechanisms. The last date to raise objections / challenges against the GPAT 2022 answer key is 2nd May 2022.

How to Download GPAT Answer Key 2022?

Like all key entrance exams held by NTA, the GPAT 2022 Answer Key has also been released by the apex testing agency online on the official website. The GPAT answer key 2022 consists of correct answers to the questions asked in the examination and therefore is a very important resource for the candidates to calculate their estimated score. To access and download GPAT 2022 Answer key, candidates need to follow the simple step-wise process listed below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, locate and click on link which reads "Please Click Here to See Your Recorded Responses for Answer Key Challenge for GPAT-2022."

Step 3: Log onto the portal by providing your Application Number, Password or date of birth as applicable

Step 4: Once you login, you GPAT 2022 answer key along with the candidate response sheet will be visible on the screen

Step 5: Download the answer key and check the answer marked by you and calculate/estimate your score.

Step 6: In case of any errors or discrepancies noticed in the GPAT Answer Key, candidates are advised to raise a challenge / objections against it on or before 2nd May 2022.

Candidates should note that to raise challenge against a single question in the answer key, they would have to pay Rs 200/- as an application fee. For any further clarification or information about GPAT 2022 answer key, candidates can reach out to NTA at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email at gpat@nta.ac.in.

