ICSI CS December 2023 Enrollment Window Deadline Extended; Apply Soon

ICSI CS December 2023: ‘The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has extended the last date for ICSI CS 2023 December enrollment with a late fee. Candidates who wish to appear in the CS executive or professional levels can enroll before the deadline. They can also apply for the additional module by paying an additional fee.

ICSI CS December 2023 enrollment window is open until tomorrow: October 19, 2023. However, the authorities will open the window for modifications in the exam centre, medium, optional subject, and module will reopen on October 20, 2023.

ICSI CS December 2023 Dates

Check out the complete schedule below:

Events Dates ICSI CS Enrollment December 2023 (With Late Fee) October 17 to 19, 2023 ICSI CS Enrolment Service (Change in Exam centre, medium, optional subject and , module) October 20 to November 20, 2023 ICSI CS December 2023 Executive Exam December 21 to 29, 2023 ICSI CS December 2023 Professional Exam December 21 to 30, 2023

How to Enroll for ICSI CS December 2023 Exams?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: smash.icsi.in

Step 2: Enter the login credentials

Step 3: Students’s account will be displayed

Step 4: Now click on Module>Enrollment

Step 5: Enter the details displayed on the screen:

Step 6: Pay the ICSI CS enrolment fee

Step 7: Save the receipt for future purposes

ICSI CS Examination Fee

Programme Examination Fee ICSI CS Executive Exam INR 1200 per module ICSI CS Professional Exam INR 1200 per module

