ICSI CS 2023 Executive, Professional Result Date and Time Released, Results To Be Declared on August 25

ICSI CS Executive Professional Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will be releasing the ICSI CS executive and professional examination results on August 25, 2023. The results will be announced separately for both programmes as per the official notification issued. Candidates who have appeared for the ICSI CS professional ans executive examination will be able to check their results through the link provided on the official website.

Based on the result notification released, the ICSI CS professional exam result will be announced on August 25, 2023, at 11 am while the executive exam result will be announced at 2 pm. Once released, candidates will be able to check the result through the link provided on the official website icsi.edu.

To check the results of the executive and professional exam results, students are required to visit the official website and log in using the cs application number and password. The official link for students to check the ICSI CS professional and executive results will be available on this page as soon as the results are announced online.

ICSI CS Result 2023 Date and Time

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the date and time for the announcement of the CS executive and professional exam results. According to the official notification released, the ICSI CS professional and executive results will be announced on August 25, 2023. The time of announcement of the result is given in the table below.

Subject Date and Time ICSI CS Professional Result August 25, 2023, at 11 am ICSI CS Executive Result August 25, 2023, at 2 pm

ICSI CS Result Official Notification - Click Here

ICSI CS Profession and Executive Result Details

The formal e-result-cum-mark statement for the executive programme will be uploaded on the official website immediately after the announcement of the results. Candidates can download the same for further admission references. It must be noted that no physical copy will be given.

The result-cum-marks statement for the professional programme will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of result-cum-marks statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of the declaration of the result, they may contact the institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.

ICSI CS December 2023 Exam Schedule

The next examination for the ICSI CS executive and professional programme will be held from December 21 to 30, 2023. The online examination enrollment form along with the requisite examination fee can be submitted from August 26, 2023.

How to Check ICSI CS Result 2023

The ICSI CS executive and professional exam results will be available in online mode. Candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI

Step 2: Click on the professional/ executive result on the homepage

Step 3: Log in with the required credentials

Step 4: The results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the ICSI CS professional/ executive result for further reference

