    ICSI CS June 2023 Exam Registrations Commence Today at icsi.edu.in

    The registration and application process for ICSI CS Executive and Profession June 2023 Session commences today. Interested candidates can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process.

    Updated: Feb 26, 2023 10:43 IST
    ICSI CS June 2023 registrations

    ICSI CS June 2023 Applications: Institute of Company Secretaries of India will begin the registration process for the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Exams for the June 2023 Session today. Interested candidates are required to visit the official website and complete the registrations through the link given here. 

    According to the schedule released the last date for students to complete the ICSI CS is June 2023 session registration is on March 25, 2023. Students applying are required to visit the official website and enter the details in the registration link provided. After completing the registrations candidates will be able to fill in the ICSI CS 2023 online application form and submit the application fee. 

    The ICSI CS Executive and Professional registration and application link are available on the official website - icsi.edu.in. Candidates can also complete the ICSI CS Executive and Professional registration through the link provided below

    ICSI CS Official Notification - Click Here

    ICSI CS June 2023 Session - Click Here 

    ICSI CS June 2023 Admission Schedule

    Event

    Date

    Start date for enrolment

    February 26, 2023

    Last date of Submission of enrollment form

    March 25, 2023

    Last date of Submission of enrollment form (With Late Fee)

    April, 9, 2023

    Addition of Module (Without Late Fee) 

    March 25, 2023 

    Addition of Module (With Late Fee)

    April 9, 2023

    Apply Exemption on the Basis of Higher Qualification

    April 9, 2023

    Enrollment Services (Change of Centre /Module /Medium /Cancellation of Exemption Request(/ Re-submission of Call For Documents for granting Exemption on the Higher Qualification

    May 1, 2023 

    Steps to register for ICSI CS June 2023 Session

    The registration and application process for the ICSI CS June 2023 Session is conducted online. Candidates interested in applying can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration and application process. 

    Step 1: Visit the ICSI CS June 2023 Session Website

    Step 2: Click on the ICSI CS June Session Registration link

    Step 3: Login using the registration credentials

    Step 4: Fill in the ICAI CA June 2023 Session application form

    Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

    Also Read: ICSI CS Executive Dec 2022: Toppers List Releases, Kinjal Ajmera Tops Exam, Check Complete List Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
