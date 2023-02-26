ICSI CS June 2023 Exam Registrations Commence Today at icsi.edu.in

ICSI CS June 2023 Applications: Institute of Company Secretaries of India will begin the registration process for the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Exams for the June 2023 Session today. Interested candidates are required to visit the official website and complete the registrations through the link given here.

According to the schedule released the last date for students to complete the ICSI CS is June 2023 session registration is on March 25, 2023. Students applying are required to visit the official website and enter the details in the registration link provided. After completing the registrations candidates will be able to fill in the ICSI CS 2023 online application form and submit the application fee.

The ICSI CS Executive and Professional registration and application link are available on the official website - icsi.edu.in. Candidates can also complete the ICSI CS Executive and Professional registration through the link provided below

ICSI CS Official Notification - Click Here

ICSI CS June 2023 Session - Click Here

ICSI CS June 2023 Admission Schedule

Event Date Start date for enrolment February 26, 2023 Last date of Submission of enrollment form March 25, 2023 Last date of Submission of enrollment form (With Late Fee) April, 9, 2023 Addition of Module (Without Late Fee) March 25, 2023 Addition of Module (With Late Fee) April 9, 2023 Apply Exemption on the Basis of Higher Qualification April 9, 2023 Enrollment Services (Change of Centre /Module /Medium /Cancellation of Exemption Request(/ Re-submission of Call For Documents for granting Exemption on the Higher Qualification May 1, 2023

Steps to register for ICSI CS June 2023 Session

The registration and application process for the ICSI CS June 2023 Session is conducted online. Candidates interested in applying can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the ICSI CS June 2023 Session Website

Step 2: Click on the ICSI CS June Session Registration link

Step 3: Login using the registration credentials

Step 4: Fill in the ICAI CA June 2023 Session application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

