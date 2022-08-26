ICSI CS Result 2022 Marks Verification Begins Today for Professional and Executive Programmes at icsi.edu

ICSI CS Result 2022 (OUT): The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the CS result marks verification for Professional and Executive from today on 26th August 2022. All those candidates who appeared or qualified in the exam can submit their ICSI CS marks for verification on the official website - icsi.edu. ICSI CS result 2022 marks verification facility will be available till 15th September 2022.

Candidates must apply before the mentioned deadline to avoid any last-minute rush. They can apply through both online or offline mode after paying a fee of Rs. 250 per subject. Earlier, the ICSI CS result 2022 has been declared online for candidates of CS Professional and CS Executive programmes on 25th August 2022.

How to Apply for Marks Verification of ICSI CS Result 2022?

Candidates can apply in both online or offline mode after paying a fee of Rs. 250 per subject while applying for this verification. To get details, check below the steps to apply for verification of marks in ICSI CS result in online mode below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India - icsi.edu.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the CS result 2022 marks verification notice.

3rd Step - Now, click on the marks verification tab provided on that page.

4th Step - Enter the required login credentials and submit CS Executive and CS Professional marks for verification.

5th Step - Also, pay the requisite fee to submit the ICSI CS Result marks verification request.

How To Apply For ICSI CS Marks Verification 2022 in Offline Mode?

For offline mode, if applicants are interested in applying for CS result marks verification, they can apply by downloading the Application Form available on the website and, send the same, duly filled in along with the requisite fee through Speed/Registered Post. The fee can be paid either by way of demand draft favouring - The Institute of Company Secretaries of India” payable at New Delhi; or in cash at the Regional/Chapter/Noida Office.

ICSI CS Marks Verification 2022 Official Notification

It has been stated in ICSI CS official notification that - "a candidate may apply for “Verification of Marks” in any subject(s) of CS examination within 21 days from the date of declaration of his/her result. The interested candidates can apply for verification of marks either through on-line or off-line mode as per prescribed procedure with requisite fee @ Rs. 250/- per subject."